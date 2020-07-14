UFC on ESPN 13 weigh-in results: Headliners on point

Just days after Saturday’s blockbuster UFC 251 card, the UFC is already back with UFC on ESPN 13, a rare Wednesday night card.

UFC on ESPN 13 will be headlined by a featherweight firefight between ranked contenders Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige. Both men will enter the fight with some serious momentum behind them, as Kattar recently knocked out the veteran Jeremy Stephens, while Ige spoiled the featherweight debut of former lightweight contender Edson Barboza in his last outing.

The UFC on ESPN 13 co-main event will occur in the flyweight division, where former title challenger Tim Elliott will take on the always entertaining Ryan Benoit. The card will also feature a featherweight bout between bantamweight contenders Jimmie Rivera and Cody Stamann, as well as appearances from the likes of Molly McCann and Abdul Razak Alhassan.

On Tuesday morning, the fighters on the card stepped onto the scales to weigh in for battle.

See the full weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Fighting)

***Refresh for updates***

UFC on ESPN 13 Main Card | 10 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Dan Ige (145)

Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit

Jimmie Rivera vs. Cody Stamann (145)

Molly McCann vs. Taila Santos

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez

UFC on ESPN 13 Preliminary Card | 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

John Phillips vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Ricardo Ramos (145) vs. Lerone Murphy (146)

Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs. Andreas Michailidis (206)

Jared Gordon (145) vs. Chris Fishgold (149)*

Diana Belbita (125) vs. Liana Jojua

Jack Shore vs. Aaron Phillips (135)

Kenneth Bergh vs. Jorge Gonzalez

*Fishgold missed weight