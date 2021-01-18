UFC on ABC 1 medical suspension: Calvin Kattar facing long absence

The post-fight medical suspensions for last Saturday’s UFC on ABC 1 card have been released, and as expected, several fighters are facing long breaks, including Calvin Kattar.

Kattar lost a decision to former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway in the UFC on ABC 1 main event, absorbing north of 400 significant strikes in the process. Unsurprisingly, those figures translated into some significant physical damage, which has him facing a six-month suspension unless he’s cleared earlier by a doctor.

Santiago Ponzinibbio and Joaquin Buckley, who were knocked out by Li Jingliang and Alessio di Chirico on the UFC on ABC 1 main card, are also facing long breaks at 60 days apiece.

See the full medical suspensions for the card below (via mixedmartialarts.com):

UFC on ABC 1 Main Card:

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar by Unanimous Decision (50-43, 50-43, 50-42)

•30 Days to Holloway for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

•180 Days to Kattar or MD clearance for nose. 60 Days minimum with 45 Days No Contact

Carlos Condit defeated Matt Brown by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

•30 Days to Condit for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

​•30 Days to Brown for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

Li Jingliang defeated Santiago Ponzinibbio by KO (Punch, Round 1, 4:25)

•7 Days to Jingliang for Mandatory Rest

​•60 Days to Ponzinibbio for KO and 45 Days No Contact

Alessio Di Chirico defeated Joaquin Buckley by KO (Head Kick, Round 1, 2:12)

•7 Days to DiChirico for Mandatory Rest

​•60 Days to Buckley for KO and 45 Days No Contact

Punahele Soriano defeated Dusko Todorovic by TKO (Punches, Round 1, 4:48)

•7 Days to Soriano for Mandatory Rest

​•45 Days to Todorovic for TKO and 30 Days No Contact

UFC on ESPN 1 Undercard:

Joselyne Edwards defeated Wu Yanan by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

•7 Days to Edwards for Mandatory Rest

​•7 Days to Yanan for Mandatory Rest

Carlos Felipe defeated Justin Tafa by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

•7 Days to Felipe for Mandatory Rest

​•180 Days to Tafa or cleared by Negative L Thumb X-Ray – Min. 30 Days and 21 Days No Contact

Ramazan Emeev defeated David Zawada by Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

•7 Days to Emeev for Mandatory Rest

​•30 Days to Zawada for Left Eyelid laceration and 21 Days No Contact

Vanessa Melo defeated Sarah Moras by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

•7 Days to Melo for Mandatory Rest

​•30 Days to Moras for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

Austin Lingo defeated Jacob Kilburn by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

​•30 Days to Lingo for Chin Laceration and 21 Days No Contact

•45 Days to Kilburn for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

What are your thoughts on the medical suspensions for UFC on ABC 1?