UFC London | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

In the main event of UFC London, top-10 heavyweights collide as Alexander Volkov takes on Tom Aspinall. Heading into the fight, Aspinall is the -125 favorite while the Russian is a +105 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are split on this one, but the slight majority believes Aspinall gets the job done in front of his hometown fans.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall:

Chris Daukaus, UFC heavyweight: That’s a tough one, I think if Volkov can keep his distance and range he will be able to do it. Aspinall has to get in close to land those heavy shots, this is also his first big step up, and doing it in London in the main event as well. I’ll go with Volkov but it’s not a very confident pick.

Stephen Thompson, UFC welterweight: Volkov, his experience will the difference. Aspinall has looked good and could surprise but I think Volkov.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: Aspinall, Volkov hasn’t been looking the best and will get that big hometown win.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I think Volkov, his experience and size will be too much.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: Tom Aspinall, I like watching him and he’s very fast and elusive and can use the wrestling to get the win.

Kyle Daukaus, UFC middleweight: It will be back-and-forth but I think the bigger cage and the experience plays into Volkov’s favor so I think Volkov will get it done.

Brian Kelleher, UFC bantamweight: Aspinall is a very fast, agile heavyweight and has a lot of hype. I actually lean towards him as his speed will be the difference against Volkov and he can mix in the striking and wrestling.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I’ve been on a few of Aspinall’s cards and he’s looked good in the UFC. I’m going with Aspinall, it’s the hometown fight and he moves very fast and his boxing is great. Volkov will be there to be hit.

Cody Durden, UFC flyweight: Aspinall is on a roll and I think he will take it.

Fighters picking Alexander Volkov: Chris Daukaus, Stephen Thompson, Terrance McKinney, Kyle Daukaus

Fighters picking Tom Aspinall: Max Griffin, Dustin Jacoby, Kyle Daukaus, Cody Durden, Julian Erosa.

