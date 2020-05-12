UFC Jacksonville | Pro fighters make their picks for Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

In the headliner of Wednesday’s UFC Jacksonville event, Anthony Smith returns after nearly a year-long injury layoff to take on perennial contender Glover Teixeira. Heading into the fight, the American is a -185 favorite, while the Brazilian is a +150 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros believe it will be Smith who gets it done as he’s the better all-around fighter.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira:

Edson Barboza, UFC featherweight: Glover Teixeira by knockout. That is who will win that one.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: I’ll go with Anthony. He’s got decent striking, they have both been in there with Jon Jones, both have championship experience. Anthony is more durable and probably the better wrestler.

Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: Glover will win this one to extend his winning streak and will do so by submitting Anthony Smith.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: Anthony Smith is the younger guy but has had a lot of fights. You can also never count out Glover because he’s an animal. It’s a close one but I think Anthony Smith will get it done. Glover has been knocked out a few times and Smith is dangerous with his hands, I think he’ll get a KO finish.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: Smith. I think it’ll be a late finish or a decision win. I think Glover is getting close to the end as he’s now 40-years-old. Smith’s last four fights have been against much better competition than Glover’s and I think Smith has looked more impressive. Smith will TKO him late or get a dominant decision.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: Anthony Smith has all the tools he needs to win this fight standing up. His movement is key and he’ll use his speed to his advantage. I believe he can out-strike and KO Glover in the first or second round.

Yorgan de Castro, UFC heavyweight: Anthony Smith, he’s the top guy at light heavyweight outside of Jon Jones. He’ll win this and then get a title shot.

***

Fighters picking Anthony Smith: Eryk Anders, Dan Ige, Randy Costa, Steven Peterson, Yorgan de Castro

Fighters picking Glover Teixeira: Edson Barboza, Renato Moicano