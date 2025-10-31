Isaac Dulgarian is ‘expecting a tough fight’ against Yadier del Valle at UFC Vegas 110

Isaac Dulgarian is glad to finally be making the walk to the Octagon again.

Dulgarian is set to end his nearly 14-month-long layoff on Saturday when he takes on Yadier del Valle at UFC Vegas 110. Although Dulgarian has a lengthy layoff, he said it wasn’t his doing.

“No reason, I didn’t receive a call, I kept asking for fights,” Dulgarian said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’ve been ready since like January, just staying ready. I just haven’t gotten a fight… I want to be more active than one fight a year, but it wasn’t the worst thing that can happen, other than I can’t provide for my family. But I used the time to master my craft and help my teammates out.”

When Dulgarian does make the walk to the UFC Vegas 110, he will take on the undefeated Yadier del Valle. Although they are two top prospects, Dulgarian isn’t surprised that the UFC booked them.

“Man, I don’t know, maybe,” Dulgarian said. “I think they want to test both of us to see what we are about. I just signed my second contract, and I want to go out and put on a show and prove I belong.”

Isaac Dulgarian is hoping to earn another finish at UFC Vegas 110

Despite del Valle being the undefeated, Dulgarian is confident in his skills.

Dulgarian believes he will be able to get his hand raised and push the pace, and likely earn his stoppage win.

“I’m preparing for everything,” Dulgarian said. “He uses his striking more than his grappling. But I know he’s a good grappler. I’m not super worried about his game plan… Yadier is a good fighter; he’s well-rounded everywhere, a big, strong guy, a good striker. I’m expecting a tough fight, but when I feel like I have a tough fight, I perform at a high level. I’d like to get another finish here.”

If Dulgarian gets his hand raised, the goal is to be more active in 2026 and start pushing toward the rankings.

“I’m starting to hit my prime, and I want to start pushing,” Dulgarian concluded.