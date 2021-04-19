UFC executive Jeff Novitzky responds after Conor McGregor requests a ‘50 clean tests completed jacket’ to “wipe his ass” with

UFC executive Jeff Novitzky has issued a response after Conor McGregor continued to call him out on social media over the weekend.

It’s safe to say UFC fans and USADA have always had an interesting relationship since the two organisations started working together, and in more ways than one, that has extended to the fighters on the roster.

Some have been given long suspensions, some have been woken up at 6am for a test and others have been applauded for their commitment to the UFC’s drug testing program.

One man who has been at the heart of all that is Jeff Novitzky who, after a back and forth between McGregor and Nate Diaz, was dragged into a conversation about why USADA doesn’t reveal more information about positive tests anymore.

Hey Conor. I answered every question thrown my way on this at presser back in ‘19. Here’s the link if you missed it. You have my number, and know I’m ALWAYS available to discuss one on one. Respect. https://t.co/joOD3lQiCb — Jeff Novitzky (@JeffNovitzkyUFC) April 19, 2021

“Hey Conor. I answered every question thrown my way on this at presser back in ‘19. Here’s the link if you missed it. You have my number, and know I’m ALWAYS available to discuss one on one. Respect.”

While Novitzky may not be everyone’s cup of tea, he’s spent many years dedicating himself to anti-doping in sport – with Lance Armstrong’s issues being a prime example of that.

On the flip side you’ve got Conor McGregor who, based on everything we’ve heard and seen, has always been a clean athlete. The same can largely be said for Diaz although a controversial “failed” test has thrown up a few questions, mainly from McGregor himself.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see what the transparency agreement looks like as USADA and UFC’s relationship continues to develop in the years to come.

Do you think Conor McGregor was right to call out Jeff Novitzky? Is the USADA program the best way of combatting doping in mixed martial arts? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!