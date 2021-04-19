Israel Adesanya opens as big favorite for potential UFC rematch with Robert Whittaker

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has opened up as a big favorite for a potential rematch against No. 1 contender Robert Whittaker.

Whittaker defeated Kelvin Gastelum at this past Saturday’s UFC Vegas 24 event in dominant fashion. The Aussie used a combination of grappling and striking to outpoint Gastelum for 25 minutes and take home the decision. Prior to beating Gastelum, Whittaker had won decisions over Jared Cannonier and Darren Till, so he is currently riding a three-fight win streak and that could possibly be enough for him to get another title shot at 185.

Of course, the man who currently holds the belt is Adesanya, the man who defeated Whittaker at UFC 243 in October 2019 to take the title. Adesanya is still undefeated as a middleweight in the UFC with a perfect 9-0 record at 185lbs, but he is coming off of a decision loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 in a failed attempt to win the 205lbs title. Adesanya has said he will be moving back down to middleweight and Whittaker is next.

With Adesanya vs. Whittaker likely being the next title shot in the UFC middleweight division, the oddsmakers have opened the betting odds for the bout (via BestFightOdds).

UFC Future Odds

Israel Adesanya -275

Robert Whittaker +235

Adesanya opened as a -275 betting favorite, meaning a $275 bet would win $100. As for Whittaker, he opened as a +235 betting underdog, meaning a $100 bet would win $235. The last time these two fought the line was much closer to even as there were still some who didn’t know how good Adesanya was at the time. This time around, we know how good Adesanya is, but based on this opening line, it seems a bit too wide based on how good Whittaker has looked recently. Either way, it should be a fantastic fight if it happens.

Who is your money on in the rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker?