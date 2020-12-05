UFC cuts continue as four more fighters part ways with the promotion

Dana White and the UFC continue to make cuts to their current roster as four more fighters have parted ways with the promotion.

When UFC Flyweight contender Jussier Formiga received his walking papers last month it came as a shock to many fans and analysts. That trend repeated itself earlier this evening when news broke that the UFC had parted ways with former title challenger Yoel Romero.

When Formiga was released, he was told by his management that the UFC planned to cut as many as 75 different fighters in the near future. While the promotion has not proceeded with any mass cuts to date, they did part ways with four more fighters on Friday.

According to a report from MMAJunkie, the UFC has let go Justin Ledet, Bevon Lewis, Cole Smith, and Collin Huckbody, this in addition to Yoel Romero.

Whether Ledet, Lewis and Smith were released from by the UFC or simply fought out their respective contracts and were not re-signed is unclear at this time.

Justin Ledet (9-4 MMA) suffered his fourth consecutive setback at Halloween’s ‘Silva vs. Hall’ event, so his release does not come as a shocker.

Middleweight fighter Bevon Lewis (7-3 MMA) has suffered a TKO loss to Trevin Giles in his most recent effort last month but was coming off a unanimous decision win over Dequan Townsend prior to that setback.

Meanwhile, Cole Smith (7-2 MMA) went 1-2 during his time with the UFC. The Canadian was coming off back-to-back losses to Miles Johns and Hunter Azure in his most recent Octagon appearances.

As for Collin Huckbody, the former Contender Series standout never got the opportunity to compete under the UFC banner despite earning a contract. He will now head back to the regional scene in hopes of picking up another win and a phone call from Dana White.

What do you think of the latest cuts to the UFC roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 4, 2020