Pros react after the UFC parts ways with Yoel Romero

Earlier this evening shocking news came out that the UFC had parted ways with former middleweight title challenger Yoel Romoero.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani released the following information on Twitter:

Yoel Romero's UFC run has come to an unexpected end. Romero and the promotion have parted ways, multiple sources told ESPN. Romero's manager Malki Kawa also confirmed he is no longer under contract with the UFC. According to sources, Romero had three fights left on his deal. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 5, 2020

“Yoel Romero’s UFC run has come to an unexpected end. Romero and the promotion have parted ways, multiple sources told ESPN. Romero’s manager Malki Kawa also confirmed he is no longer under contract with the UFC. According to sources, Romero had three fights left on his deal.” – Ariel Helwani reported.

Despite going just 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances, Romero (13-5 MMA) was still considered to be a perennial contender. So the news of his departure came as a surprise to many.

With that said, some pros took to social media where the reacted to the news that Yoel Romero was no longer with the UFC.

My clients time in the @ufc has come to an end. Want to personally thank @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite and Hunter Campbell for everything. https://t.co/upmhfQUzvv — malki kawa (@malkikawa) December 5, 2020

Excited to see what comes next for you @YoelRomeroMMA! 🤙🏽 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) December 5, 2020

Wow who saw that coming??? https://t.co/sa1uqSHnfr — Funky (@Benaskren) December 5, 2020

Soldier of God, we salute you. Thank you for the excellence and all the memories. 🙏🏼@YoelRomeroMMA 🤝 — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) December 5, 2020

Yoel Romero’s most recent victory came back at UFC 221 in February of 2018 when he brutally KO’d former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold.

During his lengthy run with the UFC, ‘The Soldier of God’ scored stoppage wins over Chris Weidman, Lyoto Machida, Tim Kennedy, Derek Brunson, Ronny Markes and Clifford Starks respectively.

Yoel Romero will likely have plenty of options for his post-UFC career. Promotions such as Bellator, ONE, RIZIN and PFL are all potential suitors for the Cuban standout.

As noted above by Jorge Masvidal, a boxing match between Yoel Romero and Youtuber Jake Paul is also a potential option.

Where would you like to see Yoel Romero compete next after parting ways with the UFC? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 4, 2020