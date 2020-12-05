Colby Covington has a message for those who doubt he would make LeBron James “eat the canvas”

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington shared a message for anyone doubting that he could destroy LeBron James.

Following Jake Paul’s nasty knockout victory over former NBA player Nate Robinson at last weekend’s ‘Tyson vs. Jones Jr.’ event, Covington shared the following statement on social media.

“Heard they finally scraped Nate Robinson’s carcass off the floor. I’d make LeBron James eat the canvas in half the time. NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes.” – Colby Covington wrote on Twitter.

After receiving backlash from some critics who doubted ‘Chaos’ could manhandle the 6 foot 9 inch, 250-pound athlete in James, Covington shared the following message on Instagram.

“Same people who doubt this wear masks in the car by themselves and believe lifelong political slime China Joe set the record for all time votes when he couldn’t even get a dozen people to show up in a parking lot. Delusional fools.” – Covington wrote.

As a massive Donald Trump supporter, Covington’s latest comments should not come as much of a surprise. The former interim welterweight title holder is well known for making controversial statements, whether in or outside of the Octagon.

Colby Covington was most recently seen in action this past September where he scored a TKO victory over bitter rival Tyron Woodley. The victory moved ‘Chaos’ back into the win column, as he had previously suffered a fifth round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman in his bid for the promotions welterweight title.

Covington has gone 8-1 overall over his last nine fights so it is likely his next bout will be for top contender status. It is possible that Colby’s next fight could come against his former friend Jorge Masvidal. With that said, nothing has been officially announced.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 5, 2020