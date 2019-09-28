UFC Copenhagen Results: Gilbert Burns defeats Gunnar Nelson (Highlights)

A welterweight bout featuring Gilbert Burns taking on Gunnar Nelson co-headlines today’s UFC Copenhagen event in Denmark.

Gunnar Nelson (17-4-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s event looking to rebound, this after dropping a split-decision to Leon Edwards in his most recent Octagon appearance at March’s UFC London event.

Since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2012, ‘Gunni’ has gone 8-4.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (16-3 MMA) will enter UFC Copenhagen on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Alexey Kunchenko at August’s UFC Uruguay event.

Round one of the UFC Copenhagen co-main event begins and Gilbert Burns lands a low kick early. Nelson with his wide stance, looking to lunge in with something big. Gunnar attempts a single leg takedown but it is not there. He lands a punch but Burns counters nicely with a pair of hooks. Nelson with a low kick. Gilbert pumps his jab and looks to come forward. He lands a low kick followed by a left hand. Gunnar with a left and then a right hand behind it. Burns pushes forward and forces the clinch. He lands a good knee from the position. Nelson breaks free and lands a jab followed by a side kick. He looks for the clinch but Burns hammers him with an uppercut. Gilbert clinches up and pushes Nelson against the cage. He attempts to land a trip but Nelson is wise to it and winds up in top position. Burns is trying to keep Nelson off of him with upkicks as the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Gilbert Burns comes out quickly. He lands a combination. Nelson with a side kick as he gets pushed up against the fence. Two hard left hands from Nelson to get back into space, but a leg kick backs him right up. Left hook and a low kick from Gunnar lands. Nelson is all over Burns with strikes here. Gilbert ducks a punch and attempts a single leg but it is not there. Gunnar Nelson with another good punch, this time an uppercut. He drops for a single leg attempt but once again Burns is able to defend the shot. The fighters clinch and Gilbert Burns lands a good knee. The fighters break but Nelson immediately shoots in for a takedown. Burns scores a hip toss and takes ‘Gunni’ to the floor. Nelson gets up and Burns throws a flying knee. He locks up an anaconda choke and Nelson is in trouble. Burns eventually lets the choke hold go and switches to ground and pound before the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Burns backs Nelson up with some hard jabs early. Nelson catches a kick and turns it into a body lock. Burns digs an underhook and is able to circle off the cage. Both men are trading good shots inside now. Gilbert Burns with a nice elbow to break the clinch. Nelson dives in for a takedown but Burns defends and then lands a knee. Gunnar with a good left hook and the fighters break. Burns with a nice hook over the top. Both men fire off hard low kicks. Nelson once again dives in for a single leg and pushes Gilbert back against the cage. Burns reverses the position, gets under Nelson’s hips and slams him to the canvas. Burns looks to take his opponents back, but Nelson scrambles and gets to his feet. Burns immediately shoots in for another takedown attempt. He doesn’t get it but lands some good knees and short punches from the clinch before the horn sounds to end the fight.

Burns beats Nelson!@GilbertDurinho steps up on short notice and up a weight class, defeats Gunni at #UFCCopenhagen pic.twitter.com/DIhGG7DXKx — UFC (@ufc) September 28, 2019

Official UFC Copenhagen Result: Gilbert Burns def. Gunnar Nelson via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 28, 2019