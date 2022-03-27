Pros react after Kai Kara-France defeats Askar Askarov at UFC Columbus

Kai Kara-France
Tonight’s UFC Columbus main card featured a highly anticipated men’s flyweight bout between top contenders Askar Askarov and Kai Kara-France.

Askarov (14-1-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since UFC 259, where he picked up a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Joseph Benavidez.

As for Kai Kara-France (24-9 MMA), the Kiwi had most previously competed at December’s UFC 269 event, where he scored a first round knockout victory over former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt (see that here).

Kai Kara-France, Cody Garbrandt, KO, UFC 269
Kai Kara-France defeats Cody Garbrandt via KO at UFC 269

Tonight’s featured men’s flyweight bout proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. After Askar Askarov put on a dominant showing in round one, Kai Kara-France was able to turn the tide in his favor in round two. The Kiwi showcased some excellent takedown defense throughout the final ten minutes of the fight and was able to get off some solid punches on the feet. After fifteen minutes of crowd-friendly action the judges awarded Kara-France with a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Columbus Result: Kai Kara-France def. Askar Askarov by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Askarov vs. Kara-France’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Kara-France defeating Askarov:

Who would you like to see Kai Kara-France fight next following his victory over Askar Askarov at tonight’s UFC Columbus event? Is a title shot next for the fan favorite Kiwi?

