Pros react after Kai Kara-France defeats Askar Askarov at UFC Columbus

Tonight’s UFC Columbus main card featured a highly anticipated men’s flyweight bout between top contenders Askar Askarov and Kai Kara-France.

Askarov (14-1-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since UFC 259, where he picked up a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Joseph Benavidez.

As for Kai Kara-France (24-9 MMA), the Kiwi had most previously competed at December’s UFC 269 event, where he scored a first round knockout victory over former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt (see that here).

Tonight’s featured men’s flyweight bout proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. After Askar Askarov put on a dominant showing in round one, Kai Kara-France was able to turn the tide in his favor in round two. The Kiwi showcased some excellent takedown defense throughout the final ten minutes of the fight and was able to get off some solid punches on the feet. After fifteen minutes of crowd-friendly action the judges awarded Kara-France with a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Columbus Result: Kai Kara-France def. Askar Askarov by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Askarov vs. Kara-France’ below:

Excited for this matchup of Flyweights!!!! — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) March 27, 2022

Let’s goo!!! Can’t wait for this one’s — Brandon (@brandonroyval) March 27, 2022

Askarov is a problem on the ground. Relentless body triangle to end the round. Don't think this one lasts past the 2nd #UFCColumbus — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 27, 2022

Haven’t seen that sneaky front leg kick from Askar yet this fight either. #UFCColumbus — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 27, 2022

Kai boy!!!!!! — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) March 27, 2022

Kara-france is a animal!!! I'm hip bro I'm hip!!!#UFCColumbus — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 27, 2022

This is a lock for fight of the night #askarov #karafrance — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) March 27, 2022

What a response by Kara-France. Askarov needs to mix things up standing and set up his shots! #UFCColumbus — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 27, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Kara-France defeating Askarov:

Flyweights steal the show yet again! WHAT A FIGHT. To think they wanted to cancel this division 🤣 #UFCColumbus — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 27, 2022

Buffer with the fake out!!! #UFCColumbus — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 27, 2022

Don’t blink! — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) March 27, 2022

Well done Kai — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 27, 2022

Who would you like to see Kai Kara-France fight next following his victory over Askar Askarov at tonight’s UFC Columbus event? Is a title shot next for the fan favorite Kiwi?