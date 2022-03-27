Pros react after Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena go to war at UFC Columbus

By
Chris Taylor
-
Matt Brown
Image Credit: USA Today

Tonight’s UFC Columbus main card featured a welterweight bout pitting hometown favorite Matt Brown against fellow brawler Bryan Barberena.

Brown (23-19 MMA) had most previously competed in June of 2021, where scored a sensational second round knockout over Dhiego Lima. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Ohio native, as ‘Immortal’ had previously suffered setbacks to Carlos Condit and Miguel Baeza.

As for Bryan Barberena (17-8 MMA), ‘Bam Bam’ had most recently competed in December of 2021, where he picked up a unanimous decision win over Darian Weeks. The win was preceded by a majority decision loss to Jason Witt.

Tonight’s welterweight bout proved to be an all out war. Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena left it all in the Octagon, much to the delight of the fans in attendance and watching around the globe. While Brown seemed to have the better success early on, it was ‘Bam Bam’ who rallied back strong in round three with a number of heavy punches. After three rounds of thrilling action, Barberena was awarded the split decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Bryan Barberena, Matt Brown, UFC Columbus
Bryan Barberena def. Matt Brown at UFC Columbus

Official UFC Columbus Result: Bryan Barberena def. Matt Brown by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Brown vs. Barberena’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Bryan Barberena defeating Matt Brown by split decision at UFC Columbus:

Who would you like to see Bryan Barberena fight next following his victory over Matt Brown at tonight’s UFC Columbus event? Did you agree with the judges decision?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

