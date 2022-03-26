UFC Columbus is down to twelve bouts following last minute cancellation

By
Chris Taylor
-
Ilir Latifi
Image: Ilir Latifi on Instagram

Tonight’s UFC Columbus event is down to a total of twelve contests following a last minute fight cancellation.

On Saturday afternoon, UFC officials announced that a scheduled heavyweight fight between Ilir Latifi and Aleksei Oleinik was no longer taking place this evening.

According the promotion, Latifi vs. Oleinik was scratched due to a “non-COVID related illness” suffered by the Swede.

Latifi (15-8 MMA) had most previously competed in June of 2021, where he picked up a split decision win over Tanner Boser.

Meanwhile, Aleksei Oleinik (59-16-1 MMA) had hopes of snapping his current three-fight losing skid this evening in Columbus. ‘The Boa Constrictor’ will now have to for Latifi to get healthy and UFC officials to reschedule the matchup.

UFC Columbus is headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Curtis Blaydes taking on Chris Daukaus.

UFC Columbus, Curtis Blaydes, Chris Daukaus

Blaydes (15-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since September of 2021, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Meanwhile, Chris Daukaus (12-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Columbus event in hopes of rebounding from his recent knockout loss to ‘The Black Beast’.

Get tonight’s updated UFC Columbus lineup below:

UFC Columbus Main Card (ESPN+ at 7pm EST)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

Joanne Wood vs. Alexa Grasso

Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena

Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France

Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

UFC Columbus Prelims (ESPN+ at 4pm EST)

Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa

Chris Gutierrez vs. Batgerel Danaa

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Jennifer Maia vs. Manon Fiorot

Matheus Nicolau vs. David Dvorak

Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Columbus fights?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

