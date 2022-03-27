UFC Columbus Results: Kai Kara-France defeats Askar Askarov (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Columbus main card features a highly anticipated men’s flyweight bout between top contenders Askar Askarov and Kai Kara-France.

Askarov (14-0-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since UFC 259, where he picked up a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Joseph Benavidez.

As for Kai Kara-France (23-9 MMA), the Kiwi most recently competed at December’s UFC 269 event, where he scored a first round knockout victory over former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt (see that here).

Round one of this flyweight scrap begins and Kai Kara-France quickly takes the center of the Octagon. He goes to the body of his opponent with a jab. Askar Askarov looks to close the distance but eats a jab and then a low kick. Another good low kick lands for the Kiwi. Askarov counters with a right hand over the top. He shoots in for a takedown and grabs a hold of a leg. He uses the limb to score a trip takedown and winds up landing in side control. This is a bad spot for Kai Kara-France as there is still three minutes remaining in the round. Askarov takes the back of his opponent and begins searching for a rear-naked choke. Kara-France is doing a good job of defending so Askar switches to punches. Kai gets back up to his feet but Askarov is still on his back with a body triangle locked in. Thirty seconds remain in the round. Askar Askarov with a nasty elbow from the back. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this men’s flyweight contest begins and Kai Kara-France gets to work with his jab. He clips Askarov with a nice right hand. The Russian shoots in for a takedown but it is not there. He continues to work for it but Kara-France shrugs him off and escapes. Askarov with a low kick. Kai leaps in with a left hand and then a jab. He follows that up with a straight right. Big shots now from the Kiwi. Askarov is rocked. He stays on his feet and Kara-France urges him to come forward. Another good punch from Kai. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this flyweight bout begins and Kai Kara-France is quickly back to work with a combination. Askar Askarov throws a low kick but it connects to the groin area of the Kiwi and a break is required. We restart and Askarov goes for a high kick but slips. He gets up and immediately shoots in for a takedown. He has Kara-France pressed against the cage. He jumps on the back of the New Zealand native and looks for a choke. Kai shrugs him off and gets back to range. That was huge. Two and a half minutes remain. Askar Askarov is pressing the action now. Kai Kara-France lands a low kick and then a nice right hand over the top. Askarov counters with a good left. He lands a low kick. Kai comes over the top with a right hand. Thirty seconds remain in the fight. Kara-France shoots for a takedown but it is not there. Askarov shoots in for one final takedown. It is not there but he lands a right hand on the break.

Official UFC Columbus Result: Kai Kara-France def. Askar Askarov (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Kara-France fight next following his victory over Askarov this evening in Ohio?