Former UFC champion Miesha Tate forced to give birth in her own home

Miesha Tate has given birth to a healthy baby boy in her own home in Singapore.

During the coronavirus pandemic, it is great to hear some positive news, and what better way than to celebrate than the birth of a healthy new child. The UFC and ONE Championship star Tate welcomed the new addition to her family. Her son arrived so suddenly that she didn’t have time to make it to the hospital.

She shared a picture of her baby and announced his name on social media.



“Today I became a Mother all over again! The experience was incredible, we planned a hospital birth but our son had other plans,” Tate wrote. “Daxton Wylder Nuñez was born at 8:20am June 14th in our home. We welcomed our son as a family….. it was perfectly imperfect and I am over the moon!”

Her fighter husband Johnny Nunez appeared in the picture, cradling his family on the bathroom floor. Their daughter, Amaia Nevaeh Nunez looked down at her baby brother. Tate thanked her partner for his support.

“I cannot thank you enough @johnnyboymma,” Tate said. “You kept me centred, focused and helped me unexpectedly deliver our baby! I couldn’t have done it without you truly. Thank you for being my rock.”

Nunez also reacted to the surprising birth of his young son on social media. He praised Tate for delivering their child under such unexpected circumstances.

“Such a strong little man wanted to come into this world so quick he decided to come in our very own bathroom,” Nunez wrote in his own social media post. “What an experience to deliver your own child. It’s a bond we both will have for the rest of our lives. Momma was such a trooper!”

Whether it’s on the Octagon canvas or her bathroom floor, Miesha Tate has proved once again that she is as tough as nails. We congratulate the MMA star on the birth of baby boy.