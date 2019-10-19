Pros react to Jeremy Stephens vs. Yair Rodriguez at UFC Boston

A key featherweight bout between perennial division contenders Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez co-headlined tonight’s UFC Boston event.

The pair had squared off last month at UFC Mexico, but the bout was called off just seconds after the contest started due to an accidental eye poke that ultimately prevented Stephens from being able to continue.

Prior to last month’s no-contest with ‘Lil Heathen’, Yair Rodriguez (11-2 MMA) was coming off a spectacular last-second knockout of The Korean Zombie.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Stephens was hoping to snap a two-fight losing skid when he squared off with ‘El Pantera’ this evening. Stephens had suffered recent losses to Zabit Magomedshapirov and Jose Aldo respectively.

Tonight’s highly anticipated UFC Boston co-main event lived up to the hype as Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens proceeded to go to war for the fans in attendance. Yair had a good opening round and nearly finished Stephens in round two. However, ‘Lil Heathen’ would turn the tide in the final six minutes, dominating Yair on the ground. Ultimately it was not enough from Stephens, as the Mexican standout was awarded a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Boston Result: Yair Rodriguez def. Jeremy Stephens by decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Rodriguez defeating Stephens below:

This fight is a blessing #UFCBoston — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) October 19, 2019

I wish this fight was 5 rounds 🔥 #UFCBoston — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) October 19, 2019

Jeremy ain’t no bitch!! RD 3!!! This fight is crazy!! #UFCBoston — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 19, 2019

Wow this co main is great !! — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) October 19, 2019

Well that fight woke me right up !! #UFCBoston #fotn !!! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 19, 2019

Awesome fight wish it was 5 rounds — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 19, 2019

Man, that should've been a 5 round fight. 😔 #ufc — Geoff (handzofsteel) Neal (@handzofsteelmma) October 19, 2019

How can you not love @LiLHeathenMMA — michael (@bisping) October 19, 2019

Who would you like to see Yair Rodriguez fight next following his decision victory over Jeremy Stephens this evening at UFC Boston? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 18, 2019