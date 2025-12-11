UFC 325’s Alexander Volkanovski reveals when he knew Movsar Evloev wasn’t getting title shot

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 11, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski enters the Octagon for his fight against Diego Lopes at UFC 314

Alexander Volkanovski knew he wouldn’t be defending his UFC gold against Movsar Evloev next.

Volkanovski will be putting his featherweight title at stake against Diego Lopes in a rematch at UFC 325 on Jan. 31. The matchmaking is not popular among fans, as Volkanovski and Lopes already fought back in April and it wasn’t exactly a nail biter.

Many also feel that Evloev is the best choice for a title shot at 145 pounds, but Volkanovski told Sporting News Australia that he had a feeling the matchup wouldn’t happen next (via MMAJunkie).

“I called for Movsar straight after the fight,” Volkanovski said. “I knew he was going to be fighting (Pico), then he pulled out. I knew he was meant to maybe postpone, and then he didn’t take it, and I’m like, ‘There goes your opportunity.’ So that wasn’t long before I knew that wasn’t going to happen. I feel for him in a sense where I know he definitely deserved it, that’s why I called for him, but I totally understand how this game works.

“You can’t be that guy. You’ve got to be the guy who’s willing to fight anyone, anywhere, put your hand up. Lerone Murphy did do that, fought a guy on short notice in Pico and got a massive finish, so I thought it was going to be him in December then I knew the UFC were waiting for Jean Silva and Diego. I was like, ‘Oh, maybe it’s going to be one of these guys so let’s see what happens.'”

Lopes will be a live underdog for the rematch against Volkanovski given his dangerous striking abilities. Still, a win over Jean Silva didn’t exactly give fans reason to believe UFC 325 will play out much differently. In the world of MMA, however, nothing can ever truly be ruled out.

