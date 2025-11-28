UFC 325 booking puts Alexander Volkanovski in rough spot, says longtime coach

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 28, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski press conference

One renowned coach believes Alexander Volkanovski is in a difficult position ahead of UFC 325.

UFC CEO Dana White dropped some big fight news on Thanksgiving. White revealed that the UFC 324 main event will be an interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett. It was also revealed that Volkanovski will be defending the UFC Featherweight Championship against Diego Lopes in a rematch at UFC 325.

Much has been made about the booking of Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2. Many feel that other contenders, such as Movsar Evolev and Lerone Murphy, are more deserving of a title shot. During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, longtime coach and analyst Din Thomas explained why Volkanovski has now been put in a rough spot.

“I think Volk is in a no-win situation here,” Thomas said in the interview. “In a way he’s in a no-win situation because if he wins it’s like, ‘Hey, you just beat this guy last year and there’s two other guys that deserved it more than he does.'”

Thomas then revealed who he feels should’ve ultimately gotten the title opportunity.

“I know who I know I think deserves a shot at the title: Lerone Murphy,” Thomas said. “Lerone Murphy to me deserves a shot at the title. He’s done everything the UFC’s asked of him, but he doesn’t scream entertainment, and Diego Lopes does.”

Murphy actually did have an entertaining finish in his most recent outing. He knocked out Aaron Pico with a spinning back elbow back in August. Lopes has had more consistency when it comes to performances worthy of bonuses, however. Those who have criticized the rematch between Volkanovski and Lopes mention the fact that their first encounter wasn’t close.

What happens with Murphy and Evolev going forward remains to be seen, but BJPenn.com will keep you posted with the latest updates.

Alex Volkanovski Din Thomas UFC

