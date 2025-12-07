Dana White responds to Tom Aspinall following controversial post-UFC 321 comments

UFC boss Dana White has given his thoughts on Tom Aspinall taking exception to his post-UFC 321 remarks.

As we know, Dana White isn’t one to keep his cards close to his chest. When he has an opinion on something, he will say it, for better or worse. In the wake of Tom Aspinall’s eye injury at UFC 321 against Ciryl Gane, Dana suggested that Tom “didn’t want” to continue with the fight, which caused some controversy.

Aspinall wasn’t happy with White’s remarks, and he made that clear in a recent video he posted, as well as in an interview with Ariel Helwani. Up until this point, we hadn’t heard Dana’s point of view on the matter.

Now, though, we have, with White having the following to say during the UFC 323 post-fight press conference.

White responds to Aspinall

“I get it,” White said at the UFC 323 post-fight press conference. “I don’t remember exactly what I said. What did I say? I think his eyes are OK? I know Tom said I haven’t even talked to him and all this stuff. We have people all over him right now, checking up on him, making sure he’s good, does he need any help or any specialists. I’m no doctor. I’m just saying what I’ve heard.

“It wasn’t said in a way [to be detrimental], ‘I said I think he’s fine.’ It wasn’t like that. I said I think Tom’s eyes are good, he’s going to take some time, heal and come back. That’s all I said.

“I wasn’t saying anything negative towards him. I think things can be taken out of context or he didn’t see what I said because I don’t even remember what the f*ck I said. But never once did I say anything negative about him or in a derogatory way.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting