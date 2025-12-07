Pros react to ‘Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan 2’ at UFC 323

Tonight’s UFC 323 event was headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight rematch featuring Merab Dvalishvili taking on Petr Yan.

Dvalishvili (21-5 MMA) was making a quick turnaround tonight in Las Vegas, this after recently defeating Cory Sandhagen at October’s UFC 320 event. ‘The Machine’ had previously defended the promotion‘s bantamweight world title on three occasions in the 2025 calendar year, this while defeating the likes of Umar Nurmagomedov, Sean O’Malley and the aforementioned ‘Sandman’.

Meanwhile, Petr Yan (20-5 MMA) had entered tonight’s main event rematch sporting a three-fight winning streak. During that impressive stretch ‘No Mercy’ had defeated the likes of Song Yadong, Deiveson Figueiredo and Marcus McGhee respectively.

Tonight’s UFC 323 main event proved to be a return to glory for Petr Yan. The Russian was able to utilize some amazing takedown defense and beautiful striking to better Merab Dvalishvili for the majority of their five-round affair. Yan was able to hurt ‘The Machine’ on multiple occasions and left the now former champion bloody and bruised after twenty-five minutes of thrilling action.

Official UFC 323 Results: Petr Yan def. Merab Dvalishvili by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2’ below:

1-0 Yan. Merab mounted a comeback, but damage was evident for Yan. #UFC323 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 7, 2025

Can Yan cardio hold up — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 7, 2025

2-0 Yan. Damage and takedown — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 7, 2025

Wow right in the liver — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 7, 2025

That liver shot stole the round for me. 3-0 Yan. #UFC323 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 7, 2025

Merab’s recovery is crazy — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 7, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Petr Yan defeating Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323:

Amazing fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 7, 2025

That was such an incredible high level fight. #UFC323 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 7, 2025

What a main event. Congrats to the new champ! — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) December 7, 2025

Last ppv and its ending with one of the best fights ever — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 7, 2025

Yan is so good everywhere his technique is almost flawless — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 7, 2025

Man this had to be one of the top 5 best cards ever let’s give a hand to all theses warriors sheesh what a incredible night of fights 👏👏👏 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 7, 2025

I can watch liver kicks all day. #UFC323 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 7, 2025

Who would you like to see Yan fight next following his impressive victory over Dvalishvili this evening in Las Vegas?