Joe Rogan argues Max Holloway is not ‘the real BMF’ in the UFC

If you consider Max Holloway the UFC’s true “BMF” champion, Joe Rogan has a message for you:

“Shut the f**k up.”

Unlike the UFC’s undisputed titles, its BMF belt is a novelty, and celebrates the most violent and tenacious fighters in the promotion. So far, all but one of the promotion’s BMF title fights have occurred at lightweight (155 lbs), with the lone outlier occurring at welterweight (170 lbs).

The last two BMF title fights have both involved Holloway, who first claimed the novelty belt with a stunning KO of Justin Gaethje last year, and then defended it with a decision win over Dustin Poirier this summer. Technically speaking, no other fighter can call themselves the UFC’s BMF right now. But Rogan begs to differ.

During a recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the long-time UFC commentator called for a massive fight between reigning light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira, and former two-division champ Jon Jones. In the process, he suggested the promotion should attach a BMF belt to the potential fight. He then claimed that Pereira—not Holloway—is actually the UFC’s true BMF right now.

Joe Rogan names the UFC’s “real” BMF champ — and it’s not Max Holloway

“Alex still is the light heavyweight champion; make it a catchweight fight,” Rogan said. “It doesn’t have to be for a title Make it the ‘Bad Motherf*cker upper edition.’ You have the ‘BMF’ belt for 155’ers. Who is the real BMF? Do you think any one of those guys can beat Alex Pereira? You think you can get a 155-pounder in there against Alex Pereira? Does Max Holloway survive against Alex Pereira? No! Shut the f*ck up. That’s the bad motherf*cker.”

While Rogan is not wrong that Pereira is a candidate for a future BMF title fight, he seems to be missing the whole point of the belt. Of course Pereira would probably beat Holloway—he outweighs him by some 50 pounds. But that’s not what the BMF belt is about.