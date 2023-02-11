UFC 284: ‘Makhachev vs. Volkanovski’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Perth, Australia for tonight’s UFC 284 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski.

Makhachev (23-1 MMA) will be looking to defend his lightweight title for the first time when he faces reigning featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) this evening.

Islam captured the promotion’s 155lbs title last October at UFC 280, submitting Charles Oliveira with an arm-triangle choke. That victory served as Makhachev’s eleventh win in a row and fifth straight finish.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski will be making the jump up to lightweight following four straight defenses of his featherweight title. ‘The Great’ most recently competed at UFC 276 in July of 2022 where he scored a lopsided victory over Max Holloway.

UFC 284 is co-headlined by a bout between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett for the promotion’s interim featherweight championship.

Rodriguez (14-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Brian Ortega via TKO in July of 2022. ‘El Pantera’ has gone 3-1 over his past four fights, with his lone loss in that time coming against former 145lbs title holder Max Holloway.

Meanwhile, Josh Emmett (18-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-main attraction sporting a five-fight winning streak, his most recent being a split-decision victory over Calvin Kattar. The 37-year-old American has gone 7-1 over his past eight fights overall, with his lone loss in that time coming against Jeremy Stephens.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 284 main card is a light heavyweight bout between Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield.

Crute (12-3 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid in front of a hometown crowd. ‘The Brute’ is coming off back-to-back knockout losses against Jamahal Hill and Anthony Smith.

Meanwhile, Alonzo Menifield (13-3 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round knockout victory over Misha Cirkunov. ‘Atomic’ has gone 6-3 since joining the UFC ranks in January of 2019.

Get all of tonight’s ‘Makhachev vs. Volkanovski’ Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 284 Main Card (10 pm EST on PPV)

Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Alexander Volkanovski –

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett –

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown –

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter –

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield –

UFC 284 Televised Prelims (8 pm EST on ESPN+)

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas –

Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan –

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues –

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado –

UFC 284 Early Prelims (6 om EST on ESPN+)

Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis –

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed –

Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder –

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!