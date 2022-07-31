UFC 277 Bonus Report: Drew Dober earns ‘POTN’ bonus for TKO win over Rafael Alves

The Octagon returned to Texas for tonight’s UFC 277 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2.

Tonight’s women’s bantamweight title fight rematch resulted in a return to glory for Amanda Nunes. ‘The Lioness’ was able to get the better of Julianna Pena right from the opening bell and scored a historic three knockdowns in round two alone. The later stages of the fight saw Nunes control the fight on the ground while delivering some nasty ground and pound. After twenty-five minutes of action Nunes was awarded a much deserved unanimous decision victory.

The co-main event of UFC 277 featured a highly anticipated rematch between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France for the promotions interim flyweight title. The bout proved to be a thrilling contest for as long as it lasted. Brandon Moreno seemingly got the better of Kai Kara-France in rounds one and two. However, the Kiwi appeared to be changing the tide in the early minutes of round three, this before the Mexican landed a nasty liver kick which sent Kai crashing to the canvas in pain. From there, Moreno unloaded ground and pound until the referee mercifully stepped in to stop the fight.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Flyweight fighters Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France earned ‘fight of the night’ honors for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC 277 co-main event. ‘The Assassin Baby’ wound up winning the contest by third round TKO.

Performance of the night: Alexandre Pantoja pocketed an extra $50k for his first round submission victory over Alex Perez.

Performance of the night: Drew Dober earned an extra $50k for his third round TKO victory over Rafael Alves on tonight’s preliminary fight card.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 277 event?