Pros react after Amanda Nunes dominates Julianna Pena in rematch at UFC 277

By
Chris Taylor
-
Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena

Tonight’s UFC 277 event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight rematch between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena.

Nunes (22-5 MMA) and Pena (11-5 MMA) had originally collided last December at UFC 269, where ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ scored one of the biggest upsets in MMA history dethroning ‘The Lioness’ with a second round TKO victory.

That setback served as Amanda Nunes’ first loss since 2014 and snapped her incredible twelve-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Julianna Pena had entered tonight’s UFC 277 headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak. Prior to her shocking upset over Nunes last winter, Pena was coming off a third round knockout victory over Sara McMann.

Tonight’s UFC 277 main event proved to be a return to glory for Amanda Nunes. ‘The Lioness’ was able to get the better of Julianna Pena right from the opening bell and scored a historic three knockdowns in round two alone. The later stages of the fight saw Nunes control the fight on the ground while delivering some nasty ground and pound. After twenty-five minutes of action Nunes was awarded a much deserved unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC 277 Result: Amanda Nunes def. Julianna Pena by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pena vs. Nunes 2’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Amanda Nunes defeating Julianna Pena at UFC 277:

Who would you like to see Amanda Nunes fight next following her victory over Julianna Pena this evening in Texas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

 

