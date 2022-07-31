Pros react after Amanda Nunes dominates Julianna Pena in rematch at UFC 277

Tonight’s UFC 277 event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight rematch between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena.

Nunes (22-5 MMA) and Pena (11-5 MMA) had originally collided last December at UFC 269, where ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ scored one of the biggest upsets in MMA history dethroning ‘The Lioness’ with a second round TKO victory.

That setback served as Amanda Nunes’ first loss since 2014 and snapped her incredible twelve-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Julianna Pena had entered tonight’s UFC 277 headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak. Prior to her shocking upset over Nunes last winter, Pena was coming off a third round knockout victory over Sara McMann.

Tonight’s UFC 277 main event proved to be a return to glory for Amanda Nunes. ‘The Lioness’ was able to get the better of Julianna Pena right from the opening bell and scored a historic three knockdowns in round two alone. The later stages of the fight saw Nunes control the fight on the ground while delivering some nasty ground and pound. After twenty-five minutes of action Nunes was awarded a much deserved unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC 277 Result: Amanda Nunes def. Julianna Pena by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pena vs. Nunes 2’ below:

Goosebumps for the ladies fight !! Who gets it ?? #ufc277 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 31, 2022

Rockin with the 🦁 Let’s go Nunes!!! #UFC277 — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) July 31, 2022

Time to see what adjustments Nunes made! #UFC277 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022

Power side lead hand adjustment for Amanda is paying off! #UFC277 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 31, 2022

Ffs Peña is one tough MF #ufc277 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 31, 2022

Amanda Nunes getting loose and letting it fly now. Impressive bounce back performance so far #UFC277 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 31, 2022

This is STRESSFUL #UFC277 — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) July 31, 2022

Julianna Pena is tough as shit, wow! #UFC277 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 31, 2022

#ufc277 this has to be the best women’s fight in UFC history! #PenavsNunes2 — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) July 31, 2022

Julianna Peña is tough as nails! #ufc277 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 31, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Amanda Nunes defeating Julianna Pena at UFC 277:

We doing rematches now?! #CyborgVsNunes2 — Grand Slam Champ CrisCyborg.com (@criscyborg) July 31, 2022

Congrats to the GOAT @Amanda_Leoa 🐐 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) July 31, 2022

Part 3 for sure!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 31, 2022

Who would you like to see Amanda Nunes fight next following her victory over Julianna Pena this evening in Texas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

