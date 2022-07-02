UFC 276: ‘Adesanya vs. Cannonier’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 276 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier.

Adesanya (22-1 MMA) will be looking to earn his fifth title defense when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Stylebender’ last competed at UFC 271 back in February, where he earned a unanimous decision win over Robert Whittaker.

Meanwhile, Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a second round knockout victory over Derek Brunson. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ has gone 5-1 over his past six fights overall.

Tonight’s UFC 276 event is co-headlined by a featherweight title fight featuring Alex Volkanovski taking on Max Holloway for a third time.

Volkanovski (24-1 MMA) is coming into the match with a very impressive 21 wins in a row, his latest being against Chan Sung Jung (17-7 MMA) at UFC 273 in April of this year.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway (23-6 MMA) has won his last 2 fights, defeating Yair Rodriguez (13-3 MMA) and Calvin Kattar (23-6 MMA) respectively. Prior to those matches, ‘Blessed’ lost to Volkanovski at UFC 251 by split decision and at UFC 245 by unanimous decision.

UFC 276 will also feature a key middleweight contest between perennial division contenders Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira.

Strickland (25-3 MMA) picked up his sixth consecutive win at February’s UFC Vegas 47 event, defeating Jack Hermansson by way of split decision.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira (4-1 MMA), a former GLORY kickboxing champion, made his highly anticipated Octagon debut last November at UFC 268, where he scored a sensational knockout victory over Andreas Michailidis (see that here). ‘Po Atan’ followed that up with a unanimous decision win over Bruno Silva back in March.

If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, tonight’s UFC 276 also features the return of Sean O’Malley, who faces Pedro Munhoz in a bantamweight contest.

O’Malley (15 -1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, this after scoring stoppage victories over Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva in his most recent efforts.

As for Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA), ‘The Young Punisher’ will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. The Brazilian is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo respectively.

Get all of tonight’s Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 276 Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier –

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway –

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira –

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena –

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley –

UFC 276 Preliminary Card (ABC, ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner –

Ian Garry vs. Gabe Green –

Donald Cerrone vs. Jim Miller –

Brad Tavares Dricus Du Plessis –

UFC 276 Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET)

Andre Muniz vs. Uriah Hall –

Maycee Barber vs. Jessica Eye –

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 276 fights? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!