UFC 276 Results: Jim Miller stops Donald Cerrone in Round 2 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 276 event features a welterweight contest between veteran fighters Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller.

The bout will serve as a rematch as the pair previously collided in 2014, with ‘Cowboy’ emerging victorious by way of knockout.

Donald Cerrone (36-16 MMA) has had a tough stretch as of late, with 5 losses and 1 no contest. The veteran fighter has not had a victory since May of 2019 where he defeated Al laquinta via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Jim Miller (34-16 MMA) is coming into UFC 276 with 2 knockout wins in a row against Nikolas Motta in February of this year and Erick Gonzalez in October of 2021.

Round one of this welterweight bout begins and Donald Cerrone opens with a combination. He follows that up with a low kick and then a kick to the body. Jim Miller with a low kick and then a left hand. Cerrone returns fire with a low kick of his own. Miller with a 1-2. Cerrone with a right hand. A body kick lands from Miller. Cerrone returns fire with one of his own. Miller catches a kick and takes ‘Cowboy’ to the canvas. He begins working some good ground and pound but Cerrone scrambles and winds up in top position. Miller instantly jumps on a triangle choke but ‘Cowboy’ escapes. An armbar attempt from Jim Miller but once again Donald Cerrone is able to escape. Cerrone looks for a heel hook but the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Jim Miller comes forward with a left hand. Cerrone avoids and throws a front kick. Miller looks for a left and it lands. ‘Cowboy’ counters with a straight right. Miller with an inside low kick. Cerrone misses with a front kick attempt. Miller with a big punch and the jumps on a guillotine. This one is tight. ‘Cowboy’ attempts to scramble but can’t escape and is forced to tap.

Official UFC 276 Result: Jim Miller def. Donald Cerrone via submission (guillotine choke) in Round 2

Who would you like to see Miller fight next following his submission victory over Cerrone this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!