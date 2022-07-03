Pros react to Jim Miller submitting Donald Cerrone, ‘Cowboy’ retiring at UFC 276

Tonight’s UFC 276 event featured a welterweight contest between veteran fighters Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller.

The bout served as a rematch as the pair previously collided in 2014, with ‘Cowboy’ emerging victorious by way of knockout.

Donald Cerrone (36-17 MMA) was looking to snap a six fight winless streak this evening. The veteran fighter had not tasted victory since May of 2019 when he defeated Al laquinta via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Jim Miller (35-16 MMA) was coming into UFC 276 with 2 knockout wins in a row against Nikolas Motta in February of this year and Erick Gonzalez in October of 2021.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Tonight’s ‘Miller vs. Cerrone’ rematch proved to be a fun back and forth affair for as long as it lasted. After an entertaining round one, Miller was able to jump on a guillotine choke early in the early moments of round two which forced ‘Cowboy’ to tapout.

Official UFC 276 Result: Jim Miller def. Donald Cerrone via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:32 of Round 2

Immediately following the result, ‘Cowboy’ proceeded to lay his gloves down in the center of the Octagon signifying his retirement.

Donald Cerrone: I'm going to be a movie star, baby.#UFC276 pic.twitter.com/R03aHhhN9Q — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) July 3, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Cerrone vs. Miller 2’ below:

Jim Miller 💸 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) July 3, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Post-fight reactions to Jim Miller defeating Donald Cerrone:

Congrats legend mr anywhere anyone anytime 🙏🙏🙏 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 3, 2022

This is a sad for MMA but a new chapter for the “movie star” Legend @Cowboycerrone!! All love and respect my friend!! #UFC276 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 3, 2022

Thank you @Cowboycerrone!!! An absolute legend and great guy 🤠 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) July 3, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

.@JimMiller_155 you’re a legend and a class act my man! #UFC276 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 3, 2022

The end of an era. The fighter I admired most when it came to living life to the fullest while being a competitor, @Cowboycerrone paved the way fighters like me. Thank you Donald. #UFC276 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 3, 2022

What a moment. Thank @Cowboycerrone 🙏 Standing ovation #TMOBILEARENA 🫡 Enjoy retirement Cowboy 🇺🇸 — Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) July 3, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Thank you @Cowboycerrone for all u have done for the game!!!#UFC276 #Legend — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 3, 2022

Tonight’s win made Miller the most winningest fighter in UFC history.

Who would you like to see Jim Miller fight next following his submission victory over Donald Cerrone this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below