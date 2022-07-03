Pros react to Jim Miller submitting Donald Cerrone, ‘Cowboy’ retiring at UFC 276

Donald Cerrone - Image Credit: UFC

Tonight’s UFC 276 event featured a welterweight contest between veteran fighters Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller.

The bout served as a rematch as the pair previously collided in 2014, with ‘Cowboy’ emerging victorious by way of knockout.

Donald Cerrone (36-17 MMA) was looking to snap a six fight winless streak this evening. The veteran fighter had not tasted victory since May of 2019 when he defeated Al laquinta via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Jim Miller (35-16 MMA) was coming into UFC 276 with 2 knockout wins in a row against Nikolas Motta in February of this year and Erick Gonzalez in October of 2021.

Tonight’s ‘Miller vs. Cerrone’ rematch proved to be a fun back and forth affair for as long as it lasted. After an entertaining round one, Miller was able to jump on a guillotine choke early in the early moments of round two which forced ‘Cowboy’ to tapout.

Official UFC 276 Result: Jim Miller def. Donald Cerrone via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:32 of Round 2

Immediately following the result, ‘Cowboy’ proceeded to lay his gloves down in the center of the Octagon signifying his retirement.

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Cerrone vs. Miller 2’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Jim Miller defeating Donald Cerrone:

Tonight’s win made Miller the most winningest fighter in UFC history.

Who would you like to see Jim Miller fight next following his submission victory over Donald Cerrone this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

