Video | Dana White reacts to news that UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo has threatened to leave the division

Dana White was live on the air when he learned that UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo was threatening to leave the division.

Four days ago, Figueiredo (21-2-1 MMA) revealed that he was ‘very upset’ with the UFC for creating an interim flyweight title. In speaking with ‘MMA fighting‘ the reigning UFC flyweight champion said:

“I’m very upset, and I’ll send the UFC all the exams I have that prove my injury, because I’ve heard that they haven’t received these documents. That was bullshit. I’ve saved a main event in the UFC, doing the quickest turnaround in the history of the UFC as a champion, and now I’m getting ripped off. The belt is mine. There’s no other belt, except for this plastic belt, this joke they’re doing between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France.”

Continuing Deiveson Figueiredo said:

“I already wanted (to move up) but still wanted to fight three more fights in the division. With this decision (to create an interim title), they’ve made my decision to go up sooner 95 percent more likely.”

‘Daico’ concluded by suggesting that Dana White and the UFC would now have to increase his pay in order for him to stay at 125lbs.

The UFC President was seemingly unaware of Figueiredo’s threats when he sat down for a recent interview with Barstool Sports. When told what Deiveson had said, White responded with the following comment “cool”.

Check out Dana White’s live reaction below courtesy of Jed I Goodman on Twitter:

Deiveson Figueiredo reclaimed the promotions men’s flyweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Brandon Moreno at January’s UFC 270 event. Shortly following that win, ‘Daico’ revealed that he had suffered a hand injury and would be forced to the sidelines until late 2022.

With that news, Dana White and the UFC decided to create an interim title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France.

It will be interesting to see what Figueiredo chooses to do from here, as his threats to leave the flyweight division seemed to carry no weight with Dana White.

How do you think this dispute will play out? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!