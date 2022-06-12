UFC 275 Results: Valentina Shevchenko defeats Taila Santos (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 275 event is co-headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight featuring Valentina Shevchenko taking on Taila Santos.

Shevchenko (22-3 MMA) was last seen in action at September’s UFC 266 event, where she successfully defended her title for a sixth time with a TKO victory over Lauren Murphy. ‘The Bullet’ has not tasted defeat since September of 2017 when she suffered a split decision loss to Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title.

Meanwhile, Taila Santos (19-1 MMA) earned her shot at flyweight gold by scoring a first round submission victory over Joanne Wood at UFC Vegas 43. That win improved the Brazilian’s current unbeaten streak to four in a row.

Round one of the UFC 275 co-main event begins and Valentina Shevchenko lands a big right hand right off the hop. Taila Santos looks to blitz the champion but none of her punches land. ‘The Bullet’ forces the clinch. She lands some knees and begins looking for a trip takedown. Santos reverses the position and takes the back of the champion. She looks to lock in a rear-naked choke. Shevchenko avoids and begins landing some punches as Taila secures a body-triangle. More punches from Valentina while Taila rides her back. Santos attempts another choke but the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 275 co-headliner begins and Valentina Shevchenko lands a nice combination. Taili Santos looks to shoot in for a takedown and she gets it. The champion looks for a gogoplata. It appears to be close but Santos ultimately escapes. Not much offense from Taila and the referee steps in and stands the fighters back up. Shevchenko comes forward and tosses Santos to the floor with a judo throw. However, the fighters continue to scramble on the floor and now it is the challenger in top position. Round two comes to an end and the champion is likely down 2-0.

Respect to Bisping. Paying homage to Rogan. pic.twitter.com/wHaixHzgkl — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) June 12, 2022

Round three of the UFC 275 co-main event begins and Valentina Shevchenko throws and lands a spinning back kick. She follows that up with a combination and then shoots in and scores a takedown. Tailia Santos scrambles and is right back up to her feet. Another big takedown from the challenger. She moves to the back of the champion and looks to lock in a choke. Valentina with some shots of her own from the position. Another choke attempt from Santos. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC 275 co-main event begins and Valentina Shevchenko lands a head kick. There is a clash of heads and the challenger is cut. Her eye is swelling up badly now. Shevchenko pounces on her with a good combination. She is landing good kicks and punches now. Taila Santos is hanging in there but this is Valentina’s best round by far. Santos with a late takedown. The horn sounds to end round four.

Round five of the UFC 275 co-headliner begins and Valentina Shevchenko lands a hard right hook. Taila Santos is quickly in on a takedown and she gets it. ‘The Bullet’ scrambles right back to her feet. She circles and lands a big right that stuns the challenger. Shevchenko shoots in and lands a takedown. She has two minutes to work. Not much action but the champ maintains top control and easily takes the round.

To the judges we go – who do you think leaves Singapore with the belt? 👑 #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/VZgLtzxrNc — UFC (@ufc) June 12, 2022

Official UFC 275 Result: Valentina Shevchenko def. Taila Santos by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

