Pros react after Weili Zhang KO’s Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275

Tonight’s UFC 275 event featured a highly anticipated women’s strawweight rematch between Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-5 MMA) and Weili Zhang (22-3 MMA).

The pair had first met back at UFC 248 in March of 2020, with Zhang emerging victorious by way of split-decision in a thrilling “Fight of the Year” performance.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk had not competed since suffering that defeat but was eager to get back in the Octagon this evening.

As for Weili Zhang, UFC 275 served as an opportunity to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back losses to former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

Tonight’s ‘Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang 2’ fight proved to be another thrilling war for as long as it lasted. The Chinese standout got off to a quick start in the opening round, scoring an early takedown and landing some nasty elbows. The pair wasted no time getting back to trading leather in round two with Joanna Jedrzejczyk landing some good jabs and Zhang some big kicks to the body. However, a spinning back fist from Weili put an end to that action moments later. It was a spectacular finish that will have Zhang fighting for the title her next time out.

Official UFC 275 Result: Weili Zhang def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via KO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang 2’ below:

Let’s fucking go Joanna! Robbed of the decision the last time these two fought imo. An incredible female fight up tonight with an extraordinary fighter in Poland’s @joannamma the star feature! Tremendous!

A billi a year, it should be €2bn. @ufc @ProperWhiskey @tidlsport https://t.co/4JEujyru6j — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 12, 2022

Speaking of crisp and technical this next fight is about to be amazing!! Let’s hope it doesn’t have that “rematch curse” though 😪 lol #UFC275 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 12, 2022

LFG Rematch of 1 of the greatest fights ever!!!#UFC275 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 12, 2022

Let the knock outs keep coming, except for this next one! This one can go the distance if it’s another masterpiece!! #UFC275 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 12, 2022

I’ve been waiting since March 2020 to see this one run back. Get your 🍿 ready! Let’s go Zhang Weili, I’m so proud of you! — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 12, 2022

You can watch these two fight every weekend! — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) June 12, 2022

Here we go again!! What a pace…absolute savages 👏 #ufc275 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 12, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Weili Zhang defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk:

K, was wrong here — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 12, 2022

That was slick and nasty! #UFC275 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022

JJ has her gloves off. Hope there’s no significant meaning to it. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 12, 2022

The spin back fist is so underrated. What a finish !!! #UFC275 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 12, 2022

Zhang Weili!!! She will not stop until she gets that gold back. The best strawweight in the world is back! 🏆 #ufc275 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 12, 2022

Who would you like to see Weili Zhang fight next following her KO victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk this evening in Singapore? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!