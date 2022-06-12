Pros react after Weili Zhang KO’s Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275

Chris Taylor
Tonight’s UFC 275 event featured a highly anticipated women’s strawweight rematch between Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-5 MMA) and Weili Zhang (22-3 MMA).

The pair had first met back at UFC 248 in March of 2020, with Zhang emerging victorious by way of split-decision in a thrilling “Fight of the Year” performance.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk had not competed since suffering that defeat but was eager to get back in the Octagon this evening.

As for Weili Zhang, UFC 275 served as an opportunity to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back losses to former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

Tonight’s ‘Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang 2’ fight proved to be another thrilling war for as long as it lasted. The Chinese standout got off to a quick start in the opening round, scoring an early takedown and landing some nasty elbows. The pair wasted no time getting back to trading leather in round two with Joanna Jedrzejczyk landing some good jabs and Zhang some big kicks to the body. However, a spinning back fist from Weili put an end to that action moments later. It was a spectacular finish that will have Zhang fighting for the title her next time out.

Official UFC 275 Result: Weili Zhang def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via KO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang 2’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Weili Zhang defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk:

Who would you like to see Weili Zhang fight next following her KO victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk this evening in Singapore? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

