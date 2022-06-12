Pros react after Valentina Shevchenko defeats Taila Santos at UFC 275

By
Chris Taylor
-
Valentina Shevchenko
Image: UFC on Instagram

Tonight’s UFC 275 event was co-headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight featuring Valentina Shevchenko taking on Taila Santos.

Shevchenko (23-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since September’s UFC 266 event, where she successfully defended her title for a sixth time with a TKO victory over Lauren Murphy. ‘The Bullet’ had not tasted defeat since September of 2017 when she suffered a split decision loss to Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title.

Meanwhile, Taila Santos (19-2 MMA) earned her shot at flyweight gold by scoring a first round submission victory over Joanne Wood at UFC Vegas 43. That win had improved the Brazilian’s unbeaten streak to four in a row.

Tonight’s UFC 275 co-main event proved to be a tightly contested twenty-five minute affair. Valentina Shevchenko definitely had the edge in the striking, but Taila Santos was able to take the fight to the floor with relative ease in the opening rounds. However, ‘The Bullet’ would battle through the early adversity and end up having her way in rounds four and five. Still, after five rounds of back and forth action, the fight appeared to be a coin flip. In the end two of the three judges saw the fight in favor of ‘The Bullet’.

Official UFC 275 Result: Valentina Shevchenko def. Taila Santos by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Shevchenko vs. Santos’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Valentina Shevchenko defeating Taila Santos at UFC 275:

Who would you like to see Valentina Shevchenko fight next following her split decision victory over Taila Santos this evening in Singapore? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM