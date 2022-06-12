Pros react after Valentina Shevchenko defeats Taila Santos at UFC 275

Tonight’s UFC 275 event was co-headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight featuring Valentina Shevchenko taking on Taila Santos.

Shevchenko (23-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since September’s UFC 266 event, where she successfully defended her title for a sixth time with a TKO victory over Lauren Murphy. ‘The Bullet’ had not tasted defeat since September of 2017 when she suffered a split decision loss to Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title.

Meanwhile, Taila Santos (19-2 MMA) earned her shot at flyweight gold by scoring a first round submission victory over Joanne Wood at UFC Vegas 43. That win had improved the Brazilian’s unbeaten streak to four in a row.

Tonight’s UFC 275 co-main event proved to be a tightly contested twenty-five minute affair. Valentina Shevchenko definitely had the edge in the striking, but Taila Santos was able to take the fight to the floor with relative ease in the opening rounds. However, ‘The Bullet’ would battle through the early adversity and end up having her way in rounds four and five. Still, after five rounds of back and forth action, the fight appeared to be a coin flip. In the end two of the three judges saw the fight in favor of ‘The Bullet’.

Official UFC 275 Result: Valentina Shevchenko def. Taila Santos by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Shevchenko vs. Santos’ below:

so pumped to watch a striking GOAT @BulletValentina ! #UFC275 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 12, 2022

I can’t remember Valentina being this nervous looking. #UFC275 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 12, 2022

Why Valentina looks like she already lost the fight? — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) June 12, 2022

This lady is a straight killer !! #UFC275 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 12, 2022

Schevchenko the only person that can win a round with someone on her back 😂🤣 jk but seriously gotta stay focused #UFC275 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 12, 2022

She just made Valentina mad oouu 😬 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 12, 2022

I can’t believe what I’m watching rn — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) June 12, 2022

Taila is STRONG. She’s making this fight tough for Shevchenko. Possibly up 2-0. #UFC275 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 12, 2022

100% of affective strikes have been landed by the bullet, but 100% of control has been shown by Santos. The unified rules are extremely clear that the Bullet should be ahead, but do you agree? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) June 12, 2022

What is happening tonight??? Valentina?! #UFC275 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022

Some aggressive cornering! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 12, 2022

That head and arm throw is killing Valentina!!! #UFC275 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 12, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Valentina Shevchenko defeating Taila Santos at UFC 275:

Tough fight but I think the Brazilian won #UFC275 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 12, 2022

I need to watch this fight sober because I’m confused. Great fight either way! #UFC275 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022

I love Valentina and I’m a fan of Valentina, but the scoring criteria needs to improve. Keep the sport honest people. 49-46?!?@AnaKarolinaFr #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/Taj4HUGxXM — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 12, 2022

Who would you like to see Valentina Shevchenko fight next following her split decision victory over Taila Santos this evening in Singapore? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

