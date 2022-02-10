Chael Sonnen believes Robert Whittaker was “petrified” in first fight with Israel Adesanya, shares prediction for Saturday’s rematch

Chael Sonnen has weighed in on the upcoming title fight rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 this coming weekend, February 12th, 2022.

Sonnen, spoke about their first fight and shared his views on what went wrong for ‘The Reaper’ back in October of 2019 at UFC 243 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

It was Adesanya (21-1 MMA) who was to take away Whittakers’ (24-5 MMA) title belt after a second round knockout.

The two will now go head to head again this Saturday and Chael Sonnen has spoken out about the upcoming match on YouTube:

“They both knew what they were getting into.

I believe Robert Whittaker was petrified the first time they fought and I don’t know why. Cause Robert Whittaker was believed by many people that he was going to stop Adesanya. Don’t forget it was Whittaker who was the champion at the time.

Whittaker was the one that walked out second. Something about it threw him off. I could see it in his eyes in the walkout.

There was a lot of pressure, 57,000 live people.

It was still Whittaker who I believe as the one of the greatest strikers ever in the sport let alone in the division, against Adesanya who’s one of the great strikers ever within the division and the sport.

The experience of Whittaker, the support of the hometown. Things are going to be great for Whittaker. It was anything but that. Whittaker was knocked out twice, twice the referee had to come in to stop the fight.

Whittaker didn’t want a rematch. They tried to book it. Whittaker has fought 3 guys since. I know Robert Whittaker doesn’t want this.

I’ve never competed with anyone in my life and lost and not wanted another fight.”

Speaking to what will happen this Saturday, Sonnen continued:

“Physically speaking Robert Whittaker has made the bigger gains, for sure he’s made the bigger gains from the 1st time he met with Adesanya till now.

But there’s a big gap, there’s still a gap.

I lean towards Adesanya.

If Whittaker doesn’t look at the man in the mirror and know he’s the better guy tonight and he doesn’t have a plan B then he’s in trouble.

Whittaker has what it takes to go all five rounds, there is a path to beat Adesanya.

I’m putting the curse on Izzy.”

