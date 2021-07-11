UFC 264 Results: Tai Tuivasa KO’s Greg Hardy (Video)

A heavyweight bout between Tai Tuivasa and former NFL standout Greg Hardy takes place on the main card of tonight’s UFC 264: ‘Poirier vs. McGregor 3’ event.

Tuivasa (11-3 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning steak, this after scoring knockout wins over Stefan Struve and Harry Hunsucker in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Greg Hardy (7-3) will enter tonight’s UFC 264 event looking to rebound from his TKO loss to Marcin Tybura this past December. Prior to the setback, the former Dallas Cowboy had put together a two-fight winning streak by defeating Yorgan de Castro and Maurice Greene.

Round one of this heavyweight bout begins and Greg Hardy points to the center of the cage canvas as if to say lets get after it. Tai Tuivasa lands a pair of nasty low kicks. Greg Hardy responds with a right hand. Big punches from both men. Another nasty low kick from Tai Tuivasa. Hardy clips him and rushes in. Tuivasa counters with a right hand and Greg Hardy is down. Follow up punches and this one is all over.

Official UFC 264 Result: Tai Tuivasa def. Greg Hardy via KO at 1:07 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Tuivasa fight next following his KO victory over Hardy this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!