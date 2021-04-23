UFC 261 weigh-in results: Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal official for main event rematch

The UFC 261 weigh-ins took place on Friday and all of the fighters on the card made weight, including Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

The main event of UFC 261 features Usman and Masvidal going at it for the second time with the UFC welterweight strap on the line. These two met last July at UFC 251 with Usman winning a unanimous decision that night. A year later and they meet again for all the marbles. Both men successfully weighed in on Friday morning and this fight is official.

The co-main event of UFC 261 sees UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang defending her belt against rival Rose Namajunas. Zhang hasn’t fought since last March when she defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk in an all-time classic, while Namajunas is coming off of a win over Jessica Andrade. Both women came in under the weight limit for their fight.

The other title fight on the UFC 261 card sees UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko taking on Jessica Andrade. Shevchenko has just been running through everyone in her path at 125lbs while Andrade is making her second appearance in the weight class. Like the other title fights, both women successful made weight for this card.

Check out the full weigh-in results for UFC 261 (via MMAjunkie.com).

UFC 261 Main Card (Pay-per-view, 10 pm ET)

Welterweight title bout: Kamaru Usman (169.5) vs. Jorge Masvidal (170)

Women’s stawweight title bout: Zhang Weili (114.5) vs. Rose Namajunas (114.5)

Women’s flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Jessica Andrade (124.5)

Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall (185) vs. Chris Weidman (186)

Light heavyweight bout: Jimmy Crute (205.5) vs. Anthony Smith (206)

UFC 261 Televised Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 pm ET)

Welterweight bout: Randy Brown (171) vs. Alex Oliveira (171)

Welterweight bout: Dwight Grant (170) vs. Stefan Sekulic (171)

Middleweight bout: Brendan Allen (186) vs. Karl Roberson (185)

Featherweight bout: Tristan Connelly (146) vs. Pat Sabatini (146)

UFC 261 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6 pm ET)

Bantamweight bout: Danaa Batgerel (136) vs. Kevin Natividad (135.5)

Lightweight bout: Kazula Vargas (155) vs. Rong Zhu (156)

Flyweight bout: Qileng Aori (126) vs. Jeffrey Molina (126)

Women’s strawweight bout: Ariane Carnelossi (115) vs. Na Liang (116)

