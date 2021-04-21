UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC 261 card featuring three title fights including Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal running it back.

The UFC 261 main event sees Usman look to defend his welterweight title for the fourth time as he rematches Masvidal. The two fought back at UFC 251 last July with Usman winning the fight by decision, but “Gamebred” took it on six day’s notice. Since that fight, Usman TKO’d Gilbert Burns, while Masvidal has not fought since.

The co-main event sees strawweight champ, Weili Zhang looking to defend her belt for the second time against Rose Namajunas. Zhang hasn’t fought since March of 2020 when she beat Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Namajunas, meanwhile, returned to the win column with a decision victory over Jessica Andrade. The third title fight sees Valentina Shevchenko defending her strap against Andrade.

UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 takes place this Saturday night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Check out the opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).

UFC 261 Odds:

Kamaru Usman -300

Jorge Masvidal +250

Weili Zhang -200

Rose Namajunas +170

Valentina Shevchenko -335

Jessica Andrade +275

Uriah Hall -135

Chris Weidman +115

Jimmy Crute -155

Anthony Smith +135

Brendan Allen -205

Karl Roberson +175

Danaa Batgerel -150

Kevin Natividad +130

Qileng Aori -115

Jeffrey Molina -105

Ariane Carnelossi -150

Na Liang +130

Zhu Rong -250

Rodrigo Vargas +210

Randy Brown -145

Alex Oliveira +125

Dwight Grant -300

Stefan Sekulic +250

Tristan Connelly -125

Pat Sabatini +105

Kamaru Usman opened as a -300 favorite which means you would need to bet $300 to win $100. If you like Masvidal to win, a $100 bet would win you $250. However, the odds have only inflated since then as Usman is now above a -400 favorite. Other notable odds are the co-main event between Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas with Zhang being a -200 favorite. Shevchenko, meanwhile, is only -335 against Andrade which is way down from her usual -800 to -1000 she has been in her past couple of fights.

Who do you like for bets on the UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 card?