UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC 261 card featuring three title fights including Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal running it back.
The UFC 261 main event sees Usman look to defend his welterweight title for the fourth time as he rematches Masvidal. The two fought back at UFC 251 last July with Usman winning the fight by decision, but “Gamebred” took it on six day’s notice. Since that fight, Usman TKO’d Gilbert Burns, while Masvidal has not fought since.
The co-main event sees strawweight champ, Weili Zhang looking to defend her belt for the second time against Rose Namajunas. Zhang hasn’t fought since March of 2020 when she beat Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Namajunas, meanwhile, returned to the win column with a decision victory over Jessica Andrade. The third title fight sees Valentina Shevchenko defending her strap against Andrade.
UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 takes place this Saturday night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Check out the opening betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker).
UFC 261 Odds:
Kamaru Usman -300
Jorge Masvidal +250
Weili Zhang -200
Rose Namajunas +170
Valentina Shevchenko -335
Jessica Andrade +275
Uriah Hall -135
Chris Weidman +115
Jimmy Crute -155
Anthony Smith +135
Brendan Allen -205
Karl Roberson +175
Danaa Batgerel -150
Kevin Natividad +130
Qileng Aori -115
Jeffrey Molina -105
Ariane Carnelossi -150
Na Liang +130
Zhu Rong -250
Rodrigo Vargas +210
Randy Brown -145
Alex Oliveira +125
Dwight Grant -300
Stefan Sekulic +250
Tristan Connelly -125
Pat Sabatini +105
Kamaru Usman opened as a -300 favorite which means you would need to bet $300 to win $100. If you like Masvidal to win, a $100 bet would win you $250. However, the odds have only inflated since then as Usman is now above a -400 favorite. Other notable odds are the co-main event between Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas with Zhang being a -200 favorite. Shevchenko, meanwhile, is only -335 against Andrade which is way down from her usual -800 to -1000 she has been in her past couple of fights.
Who do you like for bets on the UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 card?