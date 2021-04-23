Jeff Molina says he will earn a “dominant finish in the second round” over Aoriqileng

Jeff Molina is excited to finally make his UFC debut after a few canceled fights.

Molina was supposed to fight Zarrukh Adashev in November but his opponent tested positive for COVID-19, they were then rebooked for January, but Molina tested positive for the virus. The fight was then scrapped, but Molina will face Aoriqileng on Saturday night at UFC 261 in front of fans, which “El Jefe” is excited about.

“It was sick. When it was first offered to me, the card was supposed to be in Singapore, which I was ecstatic about,” Molina said to BJPENN.com. “The three things I want from fighting are financial freedom, traveling the world on the UFC’s dime, and being a world champion. I was excited for Singapore but then I get out of practice one day and found out all the news of Usman-Masvidal 2 and a full capacity crowd in Jacksonville, so I’m pumped.”

Just like Molina, UFC 261 will also serve as Aoriqileng’s UFC debut. For Molina, he says it was hard to find tape on his opponent but says he’s better everywhere and expects to earn a second-round stoppage.

“We know the UFC is recruiting talent out of China and the Shanghai PI and trains with Weili Zhang,” Molina said. “He is tall for flyweight and has a good sense of range. I was able to find some tape. I do have some good looks at the gym and I get to show how prepared I’m on Saturday.

“There is no extra pressure to finish. I’m looking to hurt the guy I’m fighting and do damage. My style is fan-friendly,” Molina continued. “They matched us up because they want us to have a kickboxing fight, but I’m better everywhere and I know the wrestling will be there. I have too many tools and I see a dominant finish in the second round.”

If Jeff Molina does get the second-round stoppage, the Glory MMA & Fitness product has a callout in mind as he looks to climb the flyweight ranks.

“In the flyweight division, you are one fight away from being ranked. A win will push me up there, especially with an impressive performance,” Molina concluded. “I’m only 23, so I’m in no hurry. I do have a name in mind who I want next but you will have to wait until I get after the win.”

Do you think Jeff Molina will finish Aoriqileng at UFC 261?