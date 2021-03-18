Kamaru Usman says he won’t grant Colby Covington a rematch until he fights a top contender first

Colby Covington will need to fight and beat someone in the top-five before getting a title shot, according to Kamaru Usman.

Usman, who is the current welterweight champion, is set to defend his belt against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261. With those two fighting, Covington is now on the outside looking in. But, according to Ali Abdelaziz, “Chaos” needs to get another win if he wants a title shot.

Gilbert Burns eager to book a fight. Per his manager @aliabdelaziz00, he’s asked for Colby Covington, but also mentioned to UFC Michael Chiesa. Abdelaziz says he’s talked with Kamaru and as long as he’s champ, Colby won’t get a rematch (with Kamaru Usman) unless he faces another contender first.

It is surprising to see Usman say that, but then again, that is according to Abdelaziz. However, Covington probably does need another win if he wants to get the rematch, and fighting and beating Gilbert Burns or Leon Edwards would get him that title shot he so desires.

Covington could also wait and see what happens between Usman and Masvidal at UFC 261 to decide his next move. If “Gamebred” beats Usman, a trilogy would be next so Covington would have to take another fight to stay busy.

Colby Covington is coming off a fifth-round TKO win over Tyron Woodley in September. It was his first fight since he suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. He is also the former interim welterweight champ as he beat Rafael dos Anjos but never got to unify the belts against Woodley.

For now, Colby Covington is still sitting on the sidelines waiting for his next fight while Usman will defend his belt for the second time this year already.

What do you make of these comments from Kamaru Usman through Ali Abdelaziz about Colby Covington needing to fight again?