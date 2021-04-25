UFC 261 Results: Rose Namajunas KO’s Weili Zhang (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 261 event is co-headlined by a strawweight title fight featuring reigning champion Weili Zhang taking on former title holder Rose Namajunas.

Zhang (21-1 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since her thrilling split-decision victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248, which served as her first career title defense. The Chinese standout had captured the promotions 115-pound title with a first round TKO victory over Jessica Andrade in August of 2019.

Meanwhile, Rose Namajunas (9-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 261 event with hopes of reclaiming the title she once held. ‘Thug Rose’ most recently competed at UFC 251 in July of 2020, where she earned revenge against Jessica Andrade by way of a split-decision victory.

Round one of the UFC 261 co-main event begins and Rose Namajunas comes out quickly. Weili Zhang isn’t backing down an inch and lands a low kick and then another. Good kicks early from the champ. Rose answers with a nice jab. She comes forward with a big head kick and Zhang is down. Ground and pound and this one is over.

Official UFC 261 Result: Rose Namajunas KO’s Weili Zhang in Round 1

