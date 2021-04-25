Pros react after Valentina Shevchenko TKO’s Jessica Andrade at UFC 261

Tonight’s UFC 261 event featured a women’s flyweight title fight featuring reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko taking on Jessica Andrade.

Shevchenko (21-3 MMA) was looking to earn her fifth-straight title defense with a victory over Andrade this evening in Jacksonville. ‘The Bullet’ had most previously competed at November’s UFC 255 event, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over submission ace Jennifer Maia.

Meanwhile, Jessica Andrade (21-9 MMA) had earned her shot at Valentina Shevchenko by scoring a first round TKO victory over Katlyn Chookagian in her flyweight debut. Prior to that win, the Brazilian was coming off back-to-back setbacks to Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas respectively.

Tonight’s UFC 261 women’s flyweight title fight proved to be an absolutely one-sided contest. Valentina Shevchenko dominated Jessica Andrade from the opening bell scoring a number of heavy takedowns before ultimately finishing the fight with ground and pound in Round 2.

Official UFC 261 Result: Valentina Shevchenko def. Jessica Andrade via TKO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Shevchenko defeating Andrade below:

I got Valentina, rose and gamebred tonight — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) April 25, 2021

Aaaaaannnddddd stiilllllll , all night ? — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 25, 2021

Can’t believe these women throwing kicks 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♀️@ufc — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) April 25, 2021

Andrade needs to fight the hands. Can’t eat all those knees, carry Valentinas weight, and get behind on control time. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 25, 2021

Valentina is so good everywhere 🙌🏾 #ufc261 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 25, 2021

5 takedowns by the champ all ready! So good everywhere now! #UFC261 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 25, 2021

Valentina is an absolute force. This is super super impressive. — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) April 25, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Valentina Shevchenko’s beatdown of Jessica Andrade:

Wow @BulletValentina is something else!!!!!!! — Claudia Gadelha (@ClaudiaGadelha_) April 25, 2021

Valentina is NEXT LEVEL GOOD — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) April 25, 2021

