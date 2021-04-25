Pros react after Valentina Shevchenko TKO’s Jessica Andrade at UFC 261

By
Chris Taylor
-
Valentina Shevchenko, Jessica Andrade

Tonight’s UFC 261 event featured a women’s flyweight title fight featuring reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko taking on Jessica Andrade.

Shevchenko (21-3 MMA) was looking to earn her fifth-straight title defense with a victory over Andrade this evening in Jacksonville. ‘The Bullet’ had most previously competed at November’s UFC 255 event, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over submission ace Jennifer Maia.

Meanwhile, Jessica Andrade (21-9 MMA) had earned her shot at Valentina Shevchenko by scoring a first round TKO victory over Katlyn Chookagian in her flyweight debut. Prior to that win, the Brazilian was coming off back-to-back setbacks to Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas respectively.

UFC 261

Tonight’s UFC 261 women’s flyweight title fight proved to be an absolutely one-sided contest. Valentina Shevchenko dominated Jessica Andrade from the opening bell scoring a number of heavy takedowns before ultimately finishing the fight with ground and pound in Round 2.

Official UFC 261 Result: Valentina Shevchenko def. Jessica Andrade via TKO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Shevchenko defeating Andrade below:

Post-fight reactions to Valentina Shevchenko’s beatdown of Jessica Andrade:

Who would you like to see Valentina Shevchenko fight next following her TKO victory over Jessica Andrade this evening in Jacksonville? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM