UFC 259 Result: Aleksandar Rakić defeats Thiago Santos (Highlights)

A key light heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Thiago Santos taking on Aleksandar Rakić kicks off tonight’s UFC 259 main card.

Santos (21-8 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid this evening in Las Vegas. ‘Marreta’ was most recently seen in action this past November, where he suffered a submission loss to surging division contender Glover Teixeira.

Meanwhile, Aleksandar Rakić (13-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 259 fight with Thiago Santos looking to build off the momentum from his recent unanimous decision win over Anthony Smith. Rakić has gone 4-1 since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2017.

Round one of this UFC 259 light heavyweight contest begins and Aleksandar Rakić takes the center of the Octagon. Thiago Santos swings and misses with an attempted low kick. Aleksandar does the same. Santos rushes in with a flurry but Rakić catches him with a counter left. Both men land good low kicks. Aleksandar Rakić with a heavy kick to the ribs of Santos. ‘Marreta’ circles to his left. Aleksandar comes forward with a front kick. Santos blocks it and lands a body kick. He follows that up with a right hand over the top. Rakić replies with a good inside low kick. Thiago Santos responds with a kick to the body. More forward pressure from Aleksandar Rakić now. Santos is able to just duck under a high kick. He circles to his right and lands a kick to the body of Rakić. Both men seem happy to stand and trade at least for now. Thiago Santos lands a slapping low kick. Aleksandar Rakić returns fire with one of his own. He leaps in with a flying knee attempt as the horn soudns to end round one.

Round two begins and Aleksandar Rakić is once again the fighter applying the pressure early. He lands a low kick. Thiago Santos seems to be much more tentative than usual. He leaps in with left hand but Rakić easily slips the shot. Aleksandar shoots in and press ‘Marreta’ back up against the cage. The fighters exchange knees from the position. Santos eventually breaks free and launches a left hook that narrowly misses. Good low kicks exchanged by both fighters. Aleksandar Rakić lands a jab but Santos answers with a kick to the body. Rakić counters that strike with a good left hook. He attempts a flying knee but misses the mark. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of this UFC 259 main card contest begins and both men begin firing off low kicks to get things started. Aleksandar Rakić presses forward and forces the clinch. He pushes Thiago Santos up against the cage and lands a knee. ‘Marreta’ breaks free and throws a kick to the body. He follows that up with a low kick. Another good kick to the body lands for Santos. That appeared to hurt Rakić. Thiago is going to need some more of that. Another low kick exchange. Rakić is being very cautious in this third round. Maybe because he feels he is ahead on the scorecards. Thiago Santos with a kick to the body. Rakić replies with a straight right. He shoots in for a takedown but ‘Marreta’ is able to defend. The fighters battle in the clinch until Thiago is finally able to break free. Aleksandar Rakić lands a kick to the body of the Brazilian.

Official UFC 259 Result: Aleksandar Rakić def. Thiago Santos by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

