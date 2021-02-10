UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC 258 pay-per-view featuring Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns in the main event.

The headliner sees former Sanford MMA teammates Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns square off for the UFC welterweight title. The champion Usman comes into this fight on a 15-fight win streak overall, including an incredible 12-0 record in the UFC. He is looking to break GSP’s record for the longest win streak at 170lbs this weekend, but he’s no doubt in for a tough test against Burns. The Brazilian has won six straight fights including four straight at 170lbs. He is super confident heading into this bout and should be a real challenge for Usman.

In the co-headliner, two women’s flyweights in need of a big win fight as Maycee Barber takes on Alexa Grasso. Barber has not fought since a one-sided loss to Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 246 in January 2020, but she is still just 22 years old and one of the top prospects at 125lbs in the UFC. Grasso, meanwhile, was once a top prospect but overall has just a 4-3 record in the Octagon. She moved up to flyweight in her last fight and defeated Ji Yeon Kim, and now the Mexican looks to build up a winning streak when she steps into the cage against Barber.

UFC 258 takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the full UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker.com).

UFC 258 Odds

Kamaru Usman -225

Gilbert Burns +190

Maycee Barber -130

Alexa Grasso +110

Kelvin Gastelum -190

Ian Heinisch +165

Chris Gutierrez -190

Andre Ewell +165

Julian Marquez -185

Maki Pitolo +160

Bobby Green -300

Jim Miller +250

Rodolfo Vieira -400

Anthony Hernandez +300

Belal Muhammad -350

Dhiego Lima +285

Mallory Martin -125

Polyana Viana +105

Ricky Simon -300

Brian Kelleher +240

Gabe Green -145

Phil Rowe +125

Miranda Maverick -225

Gillian Robertson +190

