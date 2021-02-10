UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns full betting odds

Check out the complete betting odds for this Saturday’s UFC 258 pay-per-view featuring Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns in the main event.
The headliner sees former Sanford MMA teammates Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns square off for the UFC welterweight title. The champion Usman comes into this fight on a 15-fight win streak overall, including an incredible 12-0 record in the UFC. He is looking to break GSP’s record for the longest win streak at 170lbs this weekend, but he’s no doubt in for a tough test against Burns. The Brazilian has won six straight fights including four straight at 170lbs. He is super confident heading into this bout and should be a real challenge for Usman.
In the co-headliner, two women’s flyweights in need of a big win fight as Maycee Barber takes on Alexa Grasso. Barber has not fought since a one-sided loss to Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 246 in January 2020, but she is still just 22 years old and one of the top prospects at 125lbs in the UFC. Grasso, meanwhile, was once a top prospect but overall has just a 4-3 record in the Octagon. She moved up to flyweight in her last fight and defeated Ji Yeon Kim, and now the Mexican looks to build up a winning streak when she steps into the cage against Barber.
UFC 258 takes place this Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the full UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns betting odds below (via MMAOddsbreaker.com).
UFC 258 Odds
Kamaru Usman -225
Gilbert Burns +190
Maycee Barber -130
Alexa Grasso +110
Kelvin Gastelum -190
Ian Heinisch +165
Chris Gutierrez -190
Andre Ewell +165
Julian Marquez -185
Maki Pitolo +160
Bobby Green -300
Jim Miller +250
Rodolfo Vieira -400
Anthony Hernandez +300
Belal Muhammad -350
Dhiego Lima +285
Mallory Martin -125
Polyana Viana +105
Ricky Simon -300
Brian Kelleher +240
Gabe Green -145
Phil Rowe +125
Miranda Maverick -225
Gillian Robertson +190
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM