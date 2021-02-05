Cris Cyborg responds after Kayla Harrison accuses her of not “signing on the dotted line”

Cris Cyborg has issued a response after potential opponent and PFL star Kayla Harrison claimed she didn’t “sign on the dotted line” when given the chance to fight her last year.

In 2020 there was a great deal of speculation surrounding the future of Cyborg and where she’d end up going next, with PFL reportedly being in the running to secure her signature. In the end, though, Bellator was her chosen destination.

After Harrison questioned the circumstances behind that, Cyborg had the following to say.

I don’t know…How many times did @KaylaH fight for @ProFightLeague in 2020?!…I just sign my signature when it counts. 🤫 😉 😂

👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾https://t.co/N204Bo3mrV — 🇧🇷 @CrisCyborg.Com 🇺🇸 (@criscyborg) February 4, 2021

“I don’t know…How many times did @KaylaH fight for @ProFightLeague in 2020?!…I just sign my signature when it counts.”

This came as a direct response to Harrison who, when questioned about Cyborg not signing with PFL, wasn’t afraid to voice her opinion.

“I was disappointed because obviously she’s one of the best,” Harrison told MMAmania.com. “I wanna test myself, I wanna challenge myself. I want to prove I’m the best, not just to myself but to everyone. But I wasn’t surprised, I knew she was gonna sign with Bellator because I knew that it was a place where she would be more comfortable. Now she’s saying she wants to fight me but she had an opportunity to fight me last year. She does a lot of talking but not a lot of signing on the dotted line.

“I have a lot of respect for Cyborg, I feel like she’s had an uphill battle her whole career,” Harrison continued. “She’s another pioneer of the sport and she was basically so good that UFC could no longer ignore her. I respect that, but I’m not afraid of anybody. I don’t have any ill will toward anyone. I just want to fight. I just want to be the best.”

Would Kayla Harrison be able to defeat Cris Cyborg if the two women ever fought? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!