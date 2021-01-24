Pro fighters taunt Dana White about illegally streaming UFC 257

A few pro fighters had some fun with Dana White this evening by taunting the UFC boss with tweets about illegally streaming UFC 257.

Earlier this week White had announced that he had caught an illegal streamer that the promotion had been targeting. The UFC President also revealed that he would have a “surprise” for potential pirates looking to steal ‘McGregor vs. Poirier 2‘.

“We got one. We got him! We are watching this guy right now. All you have to do is turn it on Saturday and we got you, f*cker.” Dana White proclaimed. “I can’t wait. Turn it on Saturday streamers and see what happens.”

White later went into further detail during an interview with BT Sport suggesting that the UFC has the aforementioned individual under surveillance.

“When I came out and said this (earlier this month), all these guys started taunting me. So, I went through and picked. I said ‘You, you’re the guy.’ And I told my people ‘I want this guy.’” Dana White revealed (via MMAMania). “We are watching his house, we’re listening to his phone conversations, and if he puts it up on Saturday (UFC 257), we got him.”

Check out some of the taunting tweets from pro fighters to Dana White below:

I’m bout to stream this bih in a second @danawhite you know where I stay — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) January 24, 2021

"I'm bout to stream this bih in a second Dana White you know where I stay." – Kevin Lee wrote.

I’d stream it for you guys but I don’t want @danawhite to be on my ass — Funky (@Benaskren) January 24, 2021

"I'd stream it for you guys but I don't want Dana White to be on my ass." – Ben Askren tweeted.

Heard @danawhite whacked that stream. Sorry sukkkkas time to Annie up! #ufc247 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) January 24, 2021

In addition to the streaming taunts, Dana White and company also received some backlash for the pay-per-view on ESPN+ not working. NFL superstar JJ Watt took to social media to say he wanted his money back.

I would like my $70 back#UFC257 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 24, 2021

"I would like my $70 back." – Watt wrotie.

While some pro fighters poked fun at Dana White for his streaming comments, the UFC boss has also previously conceded that the piracy industry is going to go on forever.

“They are never all going to go away. They are going to be out there, and we are not trying to get rid of all of them. I just want to catch a few.” White said in a previous interview with the MacLife. “That’s all I’m looking for. You can’t shut the whole thing down, that piracy industry is going to go on forever. Let me catch a few and watch what happens. And I will, oh it’s coming.”

