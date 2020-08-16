Pros react after Jairzinho Rozenstruik KO’s Junior dos Santos at UFC 252

A key heavyweight bout featuring former title holder Junior dos Santos taking on perennial contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik took place at tonight’s UFC 252 event.

Dos Santos (21-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s pay-per-view event looking to rebound, this after suffering TKO losses to Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes in his most recent Octagon appearances. Prior to the setbacks, ‘JDS’ was riding a three-fight win streak, which included wins over Blagoy Ivanov, Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis.

As for Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-1 MMA), ‘Bigi Boy’ entered UFC 252 coming off the first loss of his professional career to Francis Ngannou at UFC 249. Prior to the setback, Rozenstruik was on a ten-fight win streak which included five victories in a row by way of knockout.

Tonight’s UFC 252 Dos Santos vs Rozenstruik contest proved to be a back and forth affair. That was until Round Two when Jairzinho landed a massive right hand which sent the former champion crashing down to the canvas. The bout was immediately called off and ‘Bigi Boi’ is now back in the win column.

Official UFC 252 Result: Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Check out how the pros reacted to Rozenstruik defeating Dos Santos below:

No matter what happens that stache is winning — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) August 16, 2020

I'm diggin that mustache 👍🏿@ufc — Evander Holyfield (@holyfield) August 16, 2020

Man tough round to score! — Funky (@Benaskren) August 16, 2020

That tension in the air when 2 big heavyweights start moving and throwing… #UFC252 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) August 16, 2020

Post-fight reactions to Jairzinho Rozenstruik stopping Junior dos Santos:

Junior Dos Santos is my favorite UFC heavyweight of all time. Been a fan since I was 17. Still a goddamn legend. #UFC252 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) August 16, 2020

Great win for BIGI BOY tonight 👏 .

I'll like to see him against Blades next or against any other wrestler#UFC252 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 16, 2020

Who would you like to see Rozenstruik fight next following his KO victory over Dos Santos this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 15, 2020