Pros react after Jairzinho Rozenstruik KO’s Junior dos Santos at UFC 252

A key heavyweight bout featuring former title holder Junior dos Santos taking on perennial contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik took place at tonight’s UFC 252 event.

Dos Santos (21-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s pay-per-view event looking to rebound, this after suffering TKO losses to Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes in his most recent Octagon appearances. Prior to the setbacks, ‘JDS’ was riding a three-fight win streak, which included wins over Blagoy Ivanov, Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis.

As for Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-1 MMA), ‘Bigi Boy’ entered UFC 252 coming off the first loss of his professional career to Francis Ngannou at UFC 249. Prior to the setback, Rozenstruik was on a ten-fight win streak which included five victories in a row by way of knockout.

Tonight’s UFC 252 Dos Santos vs Rozenstruik contest proved to be a back and forth affair. That was until Round Two when Jairzinho landed a massive right hand which sent the former champion crashing down to the canvas. The bout was immediately called off and ‘Bigi Boi’ is now back in the win column.

Official UFC 252 Result: Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Check out how the pros reacted to Rozenstruik defeating Dos Santos below:

Post-fight reactions to Jairzinho Rozenstruik stopping Junior dos Santos:

Who would you like to see Rozenstruik fight next following his KO victory over Dos Santos this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

