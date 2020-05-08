UFC 249 weigh-in results: Title fights official, one main card fighter misses weight

The UFC will make its triumphant return to our screens on Saturday night with UFC 249, which means the fighters on the bill must step onto the scales on Friday morning.

UFC 249, which goes down in Jacksonville, Florida, will be headlined by an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. Ferguson was originally expected to battle undisputed champ Khabib Nurmagomedov on April 18, but when Nurmagomedov got stuck in Russia due to travel restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, Gaethje stepped into to battle Ferguson for interim gold.

UFC 249 will be co-headlined by a bantamweight title fight between champ Henry Cejudo, who will return to the cage for the first time since winning the title last June, and former champ Dominick Cruz, who has not fought since he lost the title to Cody Garbrandt all the way back in 2016.

Other highlights of the card include a heavyweight showdown between Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, a featherweight fight between Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar, a welterweight fight between Donald Cerrone and Anthony Pettis, and a heavyweight fight between Fabricio Werdum and Alexey Oleynik.

See the weigh-in results for the UFC 249 card below (via MMA Junkie)

UFC 249 Man Card | 10:00pm ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155) – for interim lightweight title

Champ Henry Cejudo (135) vs. Dominick Cruz (135) – for bantamweight title

Francis Ngannou (261.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (260)

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Jeremy Stephens (150.5*)

Yorgan De Castro (262) vs. Greg Hardy (265.5)

UFC 249 Preliminary Card | 6:30 pm ET on ESPN

Donald Cerrone (171) vs. Anthony Pettis (170.5)

Aleksei Oleinik (227.5) vs. Fabricio Werdum (243)

Carla Esparza (115.5) vs. Michelle Waterson (115)

Uriah Hall (186) vs. Ronaldo Souza (186)

Vicente Luque (170) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

Bryce Mitchell (145.5) vs. Charles Rosa (146)

Sam Alvey (205) vs. Ryan Spann (206)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/8/2020.