UFC champion Jon Jones supplies 100k meals for families in Northern New Mexico

Jon Jones is doing what he can to help those in need, as he donated 100,000 meals to families in New Mexico recently.

The light heavyweight champion has been in hot water recently. In March, “Bones” was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) in his hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Now, the widely regarded GOAT is working to get back in fan’s good books as he donated to The Food Depot, a food bank in his home city.

We are so grateful for the support of New Mexico’s own @ufc champion Jon Jones. @JonnyBones made a donation today that will provide 100,000 meals for families in northern New Mexico! #COVID19Response #FeedNNM #ManyThanks #NewMexicoTrue pic.twitter.com/yXV3H8DsUM — The Food Depot (@TheFoodDepot) May 7, 2020

“We are so grateful for the support of New Mexico’s own @ufc champion Jon Jones. @JonnyBones made a donation today that will provide 100,000 meals for families in northern New Mexico! #COVID19Response #FeedNNM #ManyThanks #NewMexicoTrue” said The Food Depot.

This comes after news that US food banks face ongoing shortages as they struggle to meet surging demand and may have to ration food. The Food Depot serves nine counties in the Northern New Mexico region and in Santa Fe. They have distributed food to approximately 40,000 people since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic took a hit on the American economy.

According to The Food Depot, “$1 provides four meals for those in need.” Jones donated $25,000 which equates to 100,000 meals.

“We’re in unprecedented times right now, but it’s important that we continue to stand together and help each other however we can,” Jones said (via ABQ Journal). “The Food Depot has done some amazing work for New Mexico. I’m honored to support and hope we can ease the burdens of families in our community.”

Jones does not have any upcoming confirmed bouts. UFC president Dana White has stated his interest in booking a rematch of Bones’ last fight, his closely contested clash against Dominick Reyes. However, Jones has suggested he wants “fresh meat” such as Jan Blachowicz.

Who would you like to see the light heavyweight champion face next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/8/2020.