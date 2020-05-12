Betting odds released for potential Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje fight

Betonline.ag has released early odds for a potential Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje showdown following UFC 249 this past weekend.

Gaethje now appears to be in line for a title shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov after capturing the Interim Lightweight Championship in Jacksonville, Florida following a dominant win over Tony Ferguson.

However, if that fight doesn’t go ahead, you can bet the next challenge for “The Highlight” is going to come in the form of a huge showdown with Conor McGregor.

See the odds for the fight below:

Justin Gaethje vs Conor McGregor

Justin Gaethje +150 (3/2)

Conor McGregor -175 (4/7)

The following odds imply that “The Notorious” would still be the favorite if he fought Gaethje, but as we all know, being the underdog doesn’t mean a thing for “The Highlight” after his demolition of “El Cucuy”.

There’s a chance this fight could take place in a few months once Gaethje is medically cleared and McGregor is given the green light to travel over to the United States, but of course, Nurmagomedov may have something to say about that.

Logically speaking the only direction to go in should be for an undisputed title fight to go down between Nurmagomedov and Gaethje. Others have suggested that the aforementioned Tony Ferguson could vault himself back into contention with just one or two victories, if only because he had more than earned the right to face the Russian prior to taking on Gaethje.

Conor McGregor is always going to serve as the elephant in the room because he has the kind of star power and presence that others just don’t possess.

One of the lingering issues appears to be that the Irishman is more interested in fighting at welterweight as opposed to cutting down to lightweight, but in the last few days, his determination to reclaim the belt that was taken from him has been pretty clear.

Who do you think would win a fight between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/12/2020.