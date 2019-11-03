UFC 244 Results: Stephen Thompson defeats Vicente Luque (Highlights)

A key welterweight bout featuring former title challenger Stephen Thompson taking on surging contender Vicente Luque occurred on the main card of tonight’s UFC 244 event.

Stephen Thompson (14-4-1 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the fist time since suffering a devastating knockout loss to Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis this past March in Nashville.

After starting his UFC career 8-1, ‘Wonderboy’ has since gone just 1-3-1 over his past five appearances.

Thompson’s lone win during that stretch came against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217, whom he defeated with ease by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Vicente Luque (17-6-1 MMA) will enter UFC 244 on a six-fight win streak, his latest being a split-decision victory over Mike Perry at UFC Uruguay.

Luque has finished five of his last six fights overall, and owns fifteen career stoppages to his name.

Round one begins and Luque immediately opens fire with low kicks. Thompson respond with a low kick of his own. Vicente looks to close the distance but eats a jab. Luque goes to the leg of ‘Wonderboy’ again. Thompson replies with a side kick and then a low kick. Luque with a chopping low kick. Thompson circles to his left. He eats a right hand from Luque. Stephen Thompson fires back with a straight left followed by a jab. He lands a right hand over the top. Luque with another low kick. ‘Wonderboy’ appears to be very loose. He lands a nice right hand. Luque comes in with a flurry. He goes to the body with a shot and then lands a nice right hand. Thompson with a left hand. He fakes a takedown and lands a punch. Stephen Thompson with a nice right hand over the top. Luque replies with a hard low kick. One minute remains. ‘Wonderboy’ with a straight left. Both men throw bombs in the pocket. Thompson with a good right on the break. Luque with another low kick. Thompson goes high but misses. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this UFC 244 welterweight bout begins and Thompson misses with an early jab. He throws a spinning back kick that partially lands. Luque looks to come inside but ‘Wonderboy’ lands a jab. These counters from Thompson are beautiful. He lands a left high kick. Vicente Luque remains composed and charges forward with a flurry. Thompson avoids and then lands a body kick. Another good left lands for Thompson. He avoids a right and goes to the body of the Brazilian. ‘Wonderboy’ with a kick to the body. Luque comes over the top with a left hand. Thompson connects with a head kick and Luque goes down. Thompson lets him back up and then begins unloading strikes. Big punches from both men. Thompson with a wheel kick. Luque with a left hook. Thompson with a crisp jab. Vicente lands a right hand. Thompson does the same. This is a scrap. Stephen Thompson with a sharp right hand. He lands a side kick and then a right. Another good right hand from Thompson. Luque is busted up. Thompson is swarming in now. Luque lands a counter left hook. Thompson with another right. Wow. What a chin Luque has. Thompson just misses with a wheel kick. Luque lands a low kick but Thompson counters with a jab. Luque’s face is a bloody mess. Thompson with a body kick followed by a right hand over the top. Round two comes to an end.

Round three begins and Stephen Thompson lands a side kick. He snaps a jab in the face of the Brazilian. Luque with a kick to the body. Thompson responds with a left hand. He avoids a big shot attempt from Vicente and lands a low kick that lands flush. He lands a straight left and Luque is down. Thompson moves in with some ground and pound but Luque is able to survive. ‘Wonderboy’ opts to let Luque up and we are back to standing. Thompson with a big right and then a low kick. He goes high and just misses. Luque rushes in with a left hand. He lands a body kick. Thompson circles to his left and then moves right. He misses with a right hook. Two minutes remain. Thompson with a low kick. Luque just misses with a left hook. He lands a right hand and then a left. Stephen Thompson snaps another crisp jab. Luque replies with a good right hand over the top. ‘Wonderboy’ with a beautiful combination. He has Luque in trouble. Thompson is looking for the finish. He lands a spinning back kick. He misses with a hook kick. Luque appears to have recovered. Thompson tags him with a jab and then a high kick. The horn sounds to end round three.

Official UFC 244 Result: Stephen Thompson def. Vicente Luque by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 29-27)

Who would you like to see Stephen Thompson fight next following his decision victory over Vicente Luque at tonight’s UFC 244 event in New York? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 2, 2019