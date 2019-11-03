UFC 244 Results: Derrick Lewis defeats Blagoy Ivanov (Highlights)

A key heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Derrick Lewis taking on Blagoy Ivanov occurred on the main card of tonight’s UFC 244 event.

Derrick Lewis (21-7 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the fist time since suffering a TKO loss to Junior dos Santos this past March at UFC Wichita.

After a 9-1 stretch inside the UFC, ‘The Black Beast’ has since dropped his last two bouts. Prior to being TKO’d by ‘JDS’, Lewis was coming off a submission loss to Daniel Cormier at UFC 230.

Meanwhile, Blagoy Ivanov (18-2 MMA) is currently riding a two-fight win streak, this after picking up unanimous decision victories over Ben Rothwell and Tai Tuivasa respectively.

The former WSOF Heavyweight Champion, Ivanov, has gone 2-1 since joining the UFC ranks. His lone loss in that time came to the aforementioned Junior dos Santos by way of decision.

Tonight’s heavyweight fight proved to be an absolute war, as Lewis and Ivanov proceeded to throw bombs for fifteen straight minutes much to the delight of the fans in attendance. It was a remarkable display of power and both men’s ability to absorb punishment.

Check out the highlights below:

Lewis swinging for the fences in round 2!!#UFC244 pic.twitter.com/YerpHBOY40 — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

After three rounds of back and forth action, ‘The Black Beast’ was awarded the unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 244 Result: Derrick Lewis def. Blagoy Ivanov by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

